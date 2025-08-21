Polish Armed Forces Day Commemorated At Orchard Lake

PostEagle

PostEagle August 21, 2025

August 21, 2025 Featured

Featured 0 Comments

Community Honors History, Veterans, and Enduring Polish American Ties

Orchard Lake, MI (8-20-25) – On Sunday, August 17, the Polish American community of Metro Detroit gathered at the Archdiocesan Shrine of St. John Paul II in Orchard Lake to commemorate Polish Armed Forces Day. This solemn observance, held annually in Poland on August 15, honors the soldiers who defended Poland’s independence, most notably during the 1920 Battle of Warsaw, when Polish forces achieved a decisive victory over the Bolshevik army.

At Orchard Lake, the tradition of marking this day stretches back decades and continues to unite generations of Polonia in faith, memory, and patriotic pride. The celebration began with a Holy Mass offered for Poland’s fallen soldiers. The liturgy was enriched by the voices of the Filarets Choir, a Detroit-based ensemble with a 90-year legacy of preserving and performing Polish choral traditions. Their music lent both solemnity and beauty to the service. Following the liturgy, a ceremonial procession of flags and uniforms—joined by veterans and the Polish Scouting Organization of Michigan—moved in tribute to General Józef Haller, where flowers were laid in remembrance.

Mr. Jurek Rozalski of Polish Varieties Radio, a local station long devoted to preserving Polish culture in Metro Detroit, led the Apel Poległych—the Roll Call of the Fallen—solemnly recalling those who gave their lives in defense of their homeland. His words underscored a truth shared by all present: that memory is not optional but a sacred duty.

General Józef Haller, whose monument stands at Orchard Lake, was commander of the famed “Blue Army” composed largely of volunteers from America, including many from Michigan and nearby Niagara. His leadership forged a bond between Poland and her diaspora, reminding us that freedom is secured not only on the battlefield but in the enduring loyalty of communities who refused to forget their roots.

“This is more than a ceremony,” said Ania Bieciuk, Associate Director for Polonia Affairs at the Polish Institute of Culture & Research at Orchard Lake. “It is a reaffirmation of identity, a public act of gratitude, and a promise to pass on to the next generation the stories and sacrifices of those who fought for Poland’s freedom.”

The event was organized in collaboration with the St. John Paul II Liturgical Center, the Polish Army Veterans Association of America (SWAP), the Polish American Congress in Michigan, and the Polish Institute of Culture & Research at Orchard Lake. Their continued partnership ensures the tradition endures and remains a vital expression of Polish-American heritage in Michigan.

To view the photo journal of this year’s commemoration, visit Polish Weekly’s coverage .

Cześć i chwała bohaterom. Niech ich ofiara nigdy nie pójdzie w zapomnienie.