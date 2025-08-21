Poland’s New Energy Future

The Kosciuszko Foundation invites you to a special event featuring a presentation:

Poland’s New Energy Future:

Bringing Bechtel’s Nuclear Power Expertise to the Pomeranian Region –

Presentation by John Palmer and Jared DeMeritt.

THURSDAY, September 4 at 6:00–8:00 PM

The Kosciuszko Foundation Washington DC

2025 O St., N.W., Washington, DC 20036

Step into the future of energy and leadership and discover how Poland is shaping a bold new energy landscape with the construction of its first nuclear energy plant by the Baltic Sea. Get first-hand insights from top executives at Bechtel, a global leader in nuclear energy engineering, construction, and project management, and the powerhouse behind the Poland AP1000 Project.

Featured speakers will include two distinguished experts from Bechtel: John Palmer, P.E. (Director of Strategic Partnerships and Operations, Manufacturing & Technology, Bechtel), and Jared DeMeritt (Poland AP1000 Project Manager, Bechtel).

This evening isn’t just about energy—it’s about energizing the next generation.

On the same day, we will celebrate the launch of the KF Next-Gen Association, a dynamic new initiative designed to connect, inspire, and empower students, young professionals, and emerging leaders!

✨ Don’t miss this unique opportunity to build your network and meet industry trailblazers. As we celebrate the Kosciuszko Foundation’s Centennial, we invite you to become part of a forward-thinking community that is shaping the next century of our activities.

This is a free event! A wine and cheese reception will follow.

RSVP by August 30 HERE