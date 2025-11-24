Poland-U.S. Cooperation: Security, Defense, and the War In Ukraine

Post Eagle

Post Eagle November 15, 2025

November 15, 2025 Articles

Articles 0 Comments

The American Institute of Polish Culture invites you to join them for a lecture POLAND – U.S. COOPERATION: SECURITY, DEFENSE, AND THE WAR IN UKRAINE presented by Dr. Bogdan Klich, Head of Mission – Embassy of the Republic of Poland on Monday, December 1st at 6 p.m. The lecture will be held at the Great Hall, Frost Institute for Chemistry and Molecular Science, 1202 Memorial Drive, Coral Gables, Florida.

The lecture will address today’s most pressing security challenges. It will highlight joint defense initiatives, the strategic role of NATO, and the ways both countries are working together to support Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. The discussion will also emphasize the broader geopolitical significance of Polish-American cooperation in ensuring stability in Europe and strengthening transatlantic ties.

The lecture is part of Lady Blanka Rosenstiel Endowed Program on Polish Heritage at UM sponsored by The American Institute of Polish Culture. Free and open to the public. A small reception will follow the lecture. RSVP by Friday, November 28th.

https://events.miami.edu/event/polandus-cooperation-security-defense-and-the-war-in-ukraine

www.ampolinstitute.org