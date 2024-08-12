Poland: Our Heritage & Culture At Clifton Arts Center

August 8, 2024

NEW JERSEY – The Clifton Arts Center presents “Poland: Our Heritage & Culture” by Polonia Community & Nearby Vicinity from Wednesday, September 25th to Saturday, October 26th from 1pm-4pm. Join us for a special Meet & Greet opening reception on Saturday, September 28th from 1pm to 4pm, where you can meet the artists and the community behind this inspiring showcase. The gallery is open to the public Wednesdays through Saturdays from 1pm to 4pm.

This exhibition is presented by the Polonia Community & Nearby Vicinity, including members of the Polish Pulaski Parade community in New York City. The Pulaski Day Parade, an annual event on Fifth Avenue every first Sunday of October, commemorates Casimir Pulaski, a hero of both American and Polish independence during the Revolutionary War. Since 1937, the parade route spans from 35th to 54th Streets, passing by St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

Experience the richness of Polish heritage through the exhibition that showcases a vibrant collection of artworks, crafts, and photography that reflect the diverse interpretations of Polish identity. As we celebrate literature, music, folklore, and design, a visual journey is offered and curated by Aneta Pierog-Sudol, a Clifton resident and prominent member of the Polish community. From children to seniors, the artworks represent generations of creativity and cultural pride.

For more information, call the Arts Center office at 973-472-5499. Don’t miss this opportunity to explore the best of Polish American culture right here in Clifton!

Additionally, a portion of the exhibition will be featured at the Clifton Public Library (Main and Allwood branches). This display will showcase bilingual children’s projects from Polish language supplementary schools, Polish daycares, and art studios, along with contributions from students of Polish heritage attending public and private schools across Passaic, Bergen, and Essex Counties.

The Arts Center is located on the grounds of the Clifton Municipal Complex, near the Well Water on Well Road. Admission fee suggestion is three dollars. For more information check the websites at: www.cliftonartscenter.org or www.cliftonnj.org. Like us/follow us on Facebook or on Instagram.