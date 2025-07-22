Poland Celebrates As Swiatek Makes History With Wimbledon Triumph

July 14, 2025

Iga Świątek’s dominant 6–0, 6–0 victory over Amanda Anisimova in the Wimbledon final has sparked a wave of jubilation in Poland, with political leaders, fans and media hailing the 24-year-old’s historic achievement.

Świątek, who became the first Polish player to win a Wimbledon singles title, claimed her sixth Grand Slam crown on Saturday in just 57 minutes.

The one-sided scoreline marked the first double bagel in a women’s final at the All England Club since 1911, and earned the world No. 4 a winner’s cheque of GBP 3 million (around PLN 15 million).

President Andrzej Duda led the national celebrations, posting on X: “Ms Iga! Today on the grass courts of Wimbledon, you wrote history – not only of Polish sport but of Polish pride.”

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said: “Iga Świątek has just made history, although her story is only beginning.”

He also shared a photo of himself eating strawberry pasta – a traditional Polish dish that went viral after Świątek mentioned it as one of her childhood favourites.

International media were quick to praise Świątek’s performance.

BBC Sport reported that she “ruthlessly took advantage of Amanda Anisimova’s nerves,” while The Guardian wrote: “At the end of a tremendous fortnight on her least successful surface, Swiatek has proven that a player with her rare talent, discipline and sheer force of will has no limitations.”

France’s Le Monde highlighted her vastly improved serve, developed under the guidance of Belgian coach Wim Fissette, while L’Équipe called her movement on grass “impeccable,” and praised her “flawless execution.”

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Świątek said: “I think the fact that Wimbledon is played on grass definitely makes it more special and unexpected.”

She added: “The emotions are stronger here because at Roland Garros I know I can play well every year – here, I had to prove it to myself.”

Świątek also thanked her team for their faith: “We had ups and downs, but we showed that it works. I’m grateful my team sometimes believed in me more than I believed in myself.”

The win marks Świątek’s 23rd career title and confirms her as the only active player to have won majors on all three surfaces: clay, hard and grass.

In Monday’s updated WTA rankings, Świątek will rise to world No. 3, a position she has never previously held – despite spending 125 weeks as world No. 1.

(ał)

Source: PAP

PHOTO: Poland’s Iga Świątek celebrates with her trophy after winning the women’s singles final against Amanda Anisimova of the United States at the Wimbledon championships in London on Saturday, July 12, 2025.Photo: EPA/TOLGA AKMEN