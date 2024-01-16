PNA Park – Lodge #513 Needs A New Kitchen!

January 10, 2024

PNA Lodge #513 Launches “Build A Kitchen” Fundraiser

CONNECTICUT – Our beautiful new clubroom & bar at the PNA Park really needs a kitchen. When we built the new bar, the kitchen was plumed for appliances, water, Ansul fire suppression system, etc. Problem was that the funds ran out.

During December 2023, Chris Ulbrich & I were down at the clubroom. We went through the facility and then went into the office. Chris says, “Eddie, I want to help financially, so here’s my proposal.” Chris is willing to donate $20,000 to our “PNA Build a Kitchen Fund” but he wants other donors to step forward and he will match their donation, “dollar for dollar“! This way monies being raised will really equate to $2.00 for every $1.00 pledged.

Log into our website at: www.pnapark.com to pledge your support…

Here’s what your contribution will support:

• State-of-the-art equipment

• Functional space: A well-designed kitchen that will allow us to host a variety of events

• A sense of belonging: This kitchen will be a vital part of our clubroom.

This kitchen is very necessary and it’s the last portion of our bar build out. As you review this request, l will personally be appreciative of your generosity to our beloved PNA of Wallingford.

Thank you,

Ed Zavaski

President

PNA Lodge #513