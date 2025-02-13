Plant Predicaments? Ask A Master Gardener

PostEagle

PostEagle February 12, 2025

February 12, 2025 Events, Upcoming Events

Events, Upcoming Events 0 Comments

BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – If you’re planning a showy, productive garden this year, let the Rutgers Master Gardeners of Ocean County help you to ensure the results you want. “Ask a Master Gardener” at the Ocean County Library Brick Branch at any of four dates in 2025:

· Monday, March 3, 1 PM until 3 PM

· Monday, April 28, 1 PM until 3 PM

· Wednesday, July 23, 1 PM until 3 PM

· Tuesday, September 23, 1 PM until 3 PM

Have specific questions about the types of plants that will grow best in your garden? Need help diagnosing and solving issues? Stop in for a chat and gain some useful gardening techniques.

The Master Gardeners are trained, certified volunteers who assist the Rutgers Cooperative Extension staff in providing research-based information on sustainable horticulture to Ocean County residents.

These programs are free and open to the public. No registration is required. For more information, stop by or call the OCL Brick Branch, 301 Chambers Bridge Road, (732) 477-4513. See the full schedule of Library programs in the online Calendar of Events.

OCL turns 100 this year and you’re why we’re celebrating! See details on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, Spotify, Pinterest and https://theoceancountylibrary.org.