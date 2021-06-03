Get Egg-cited about Easter at Pisanki Workshop!

ILLINOIS – Easter is on its way. Get in the spirit by learning the intricate art of making Pisanki-Polish egg decorating, with instructor Christine Frankowicz-Burd, on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Polish Museum of America, 984 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago. The workshop will be held in the PRCUA Social Hall on the first floor.

Instructor: Christine Frankowicz-Burd

This year’s event is co-sponsored by the Edward T. & Ellen K. Dryer Charitable Foundation.

The workshop registration fee is $25 per person and includes the cost of stylus and wax.

Each participant is asked to bring 3-4 hard-boiled eggs. Children must be at least 10 years old and accompanied by a parent or guardian for the entire workshop.

Museum admission is complimentary for each paid participant on the day of the workshop. Space is limited to 40 participants. Guarantee a place today by registering online at

https://www.polishmuseumofamerica.org/eventer/get-egg-cited-about-easter-at-pisanki-workshop-2022/edate/2022-04-09/

Free parking.

Dyes, wax, and kistka/ stylus can be ordered from the PMA Gift Shop online

(https://www.polishmuseumofamerica.org/product-category/easter/).

WARSZTATY PISANEK WIELKANOCNYCH

w sobotę 9 kwietnia 2022 r. Warsztaty odbędą się w godzinach od 10:00 do 12:00.

Dla uczestników od 10 roku życia. Dzieciom MUSZĄ towarzyszyć dorośli.

Instruktorką będzie Christine Frankowicz-Burd

$25 – od osoby (w cenie wosk i rysik)

Każdy uczestnik proszony jest o przyniesienie 3-4 jajek ugotowanych na twardo.

Darmowa wejściówka do MPA dla każdego uczestnika programu, tylko w dniu warsztatów, 9 kwietnia!

Należy zarejestrować się on-line na stronie

https://www.polishmuseumofamerica.org/eventer/get-egg-cited-about-easter-at-pisanki-workshop-2022/edate/2022-04-09/

Tegoroczne warsztaty są współfinansowane przez Edward T. & Ellen K. Dryer Charitable Foundation.

Darmowy parking.

DO ZOBACZENIA!

Farbki, wosk oraz kistki/stylusy – do nabycia w wirtualnym sklepie muzealnym

(https://www.polishmuseumofamerica.org/product-category/easter/).