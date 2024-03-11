PICR Hosts Art of Pisanki Easter Egg Making Workshop

ORCHARD LAKE, Michigan (3-4-24) – The Polish Institute of Culture & Research (PICR) at Orchard Lake invites you to the 2nd Annual Pisanki Workshop on Saturday, March 16, on the campus of the Orchard Lake Schools. This year, three instructor-led workshops will teach participants the art of creating traditional Polish Pisanki Easter eggs using the wax-resist method.

“Last year, this event sold out quickly, so we are offering three workshops this year,” said Ania Bieciuk, Associate Director of Polonia Affairs at the Polish Institute of Culture & Research. “The first two have sold out, but you can still reserve your spot in the 6:00 PM workshop.” Participants will learn how to create their own authentic Pisanka (singular egg) while being led through each step of the process by skilled instructor, Iwona Jędrzejczak. “The workshop is designed to accommodate all skill levels,” adds Bieciuk.

While the earliest Pisanki Easter eggs are said to date back as far as the 10th century, the technique is still very popular today. There are several forms of decorating the Easter egg. In this workshop, participants are taught the wax-resist method incorporating a special pen that applies liquid wax on the egg, applied by the participant in a drawn design of their choosing before they place it in a colorant. Traditional Polish colorants are made of plant origins: onion peels for red, rye sprouts for green, beetroot for pink, apple tree bark for yellow. The eggs are then heated to remove the wax and reveal the special surprise – a fabulous, hand-crafted Polish Pisanka Easter egg to adorn an Easter basket, a table, or give as a gift.

The workshop fee — $30 per adult and $15 per child (up to 18 years old) — includes your egg and kit supplies and takes place in the Campus Dining Hall. Call (248) 836-1284 to reserve your seat as space is limited and will sell out fast.

Free parking is available behind the Dining Hall and in the mail lot adjacent to the Archdiocesan Shrine of St. John Paul II. (The Orchard Lake Schools are located at 3535 Commerce Road, Orchard Lake, MI 48324.

For more information, visit the Polish Institute of Culture & Research website at https://picrol.org/