Piast Institute Announces “Top 25 Polish American Leaders In 2025”

Hamtramck, Mich. – The Piast Institute is proud to announce its annual selection of the “Top 25 Polish American Leaders in 2025.” This distinguished list recognizes outstanding individuals of Polish heritage who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, dedication, and contributions to their communities, professions, and the Polish-American diaspora.

“The Piast Institute is committed to celebrating and promoting the achievements of Polish Americans across various fields,” said Virginia Skrzyniarz, CEO and Co-Founder of the Piast Institute. “These honorees exemplify the spirit of leadership, cultural preservation, and community service that define our mission.”

The individuals selected for this year’s prestigious honor were nominated and evaluated based on their significant impact and influence within their respective areas. These leaders were selected by an anonymous committee voting on all submissions. The nominees had to be living Michigan residents of Polish descent, over the age of 21. They could not be Piast Institute employees or Board members. The list is presented in alphabetical order by last name:

– Ann Bankowski

– Cynthia Cervenak

– Gregory Kirchner

– Jacqueline Kolowski

– Christine Kryszko

– Peter (Piotr) Lisiecki

– Barbara Lemecha

– Brian Malski

– Konrad Maziarz

– Kristi Mihalic

– Henrietta Nowakowski

– Barbara Anna Nowakowski

– Marzanna Owinski

– Charles (Chuck) Pelshaw

– Donna Skurski

– Magdalena Środek

– Jakub S. Szlaga

– Evonne Szydlowski-Dec

– Anthony Walawender

– Richard Walawender

– Bronisława Wiącek

– Teresa Wiacek

– Elżbieta Wienke

– Michael Wilk

– Jessica Urban

These individuals have made a lasting impact in fields such as business, education, philanthropy, public service, and the arts. These nominees vary in their contributions to Polonia from representing Polish organizations, promoting events, legal advice, scouting, organizing testing for Polish language, to even stitching beads on folk costumes. Their efforts continue to shape and strengthen the Polish-American community, fostering cultural pride and unity. Without the community nominating these individuals and spotlighting their contributions, this would not be possible.

The Piast Institute will celebrate these leaders at an official recognition event on Sunday June 1, 2025 at the Century Banquet Center located at 33204 Maple Lane in Sterling Heights, MI. Tickets will be available for purchase at Eventbrite.

For more information on the project, feel free to visit Piast Institute’s website at: www.PiastInstitute.org