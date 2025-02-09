Philadelphia Flower Show “Gardens of Tomorrow”

PostEagle

PostEagle February 6, 2025

February 6, 2025 Clifton Events

Clifton Events 0 Comments

NEW JERSEY – Join the Clifton Recreation Department on Saturday, March 1, 2025, for a trip to see both the nation’s largest and the world’s longest-running horticultural event. The 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show exhibits will take patrons into a new world of imaginative designs and boundless inspiration. The theme, Gardens of Tomorrow, invites you to explore the future through the eyes of visionary designers, expert gardeners, and passionate green enthusiasts as they merge nature’s brilliance with human ingenuity. The cost is $68.00 per person, which includes transportation and entrance into the flower show. Meals are not included and are on the participant’s own time during the day. Participants under 17 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. The bus departs from and returns to Clifton City Hall (900 Clifton Ave) at the Lester Herrschaft Center (Senior Center) parking lot located at Linzenbold Drive and Dog Pound Road. Participants must arrive by 8:45 a.m. sharp at the Senior Center and will return at approximately 6:30 p.m. Participants will be transported by charter bus. Seating is limited. Register online or at the Recreation Office on the 2nd floor of City Hall. Online registration ends on 2/27/25 or earlier if the bus has filled.