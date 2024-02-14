Philadelphia Flower Show – Family Trip

CLIFTON, NJ – Join the Clifton Recreation Department on Saturday, March 2, 2024, for a trip to see both the nation’s largest and the world’s longest-running horticultural event. Enjoy large-scale floral and landscape creations and gardens designed by some of the world’s most talented florists and garden artists from Philadelphia, the U.S., and beyond. This year’s theme “United by Flowers”, will put the full power of flowers and gardens on display as the exhibitors interpret the theme in creative and inspiring ways.

The cost is $64.00 per person, which includes transportation and entrance into the flower show. Meals are not included and are on the participant’s own time during the day. Participants under 17 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. The bus departs from and returns to Clifton City Hall (900 Clifton Ave) at the Lester Herrschaft Center (Senior Center) parking lot located at Linzenbold Drive and Dog Pound Road.

Participants must arrive by 8:45 a.m. sharp at the Senior Center and will return at approximately 6:00 p.m. Participants will be transported by charter bus. Seating is limited. Register online or at the Recreation Office on the 2nd floor of City Hall. Online registration ends on 2/29/24 or earlier if the bus has filled.