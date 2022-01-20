Saturday, January 22, 2022
Peckman River NJ flood tunnel, levees get federal funding

Twice in the past four years, the angry waters of the Peckman River have jumped its banks to deluge homes and businesses along this tributary of the Passaic River, and twice since 1999, floodwaters have claimed lives.  

“Too many times our residents have been devastated by flash flooding from the Peckman River — not only taking a financial toll, but an emotional toll each and every time it happens,” Woodland Park Mayor Keith Kazmark said.  

On Wednesday, U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez announced $146 million in funding for a tunnel to divert Peckman overflow to the Passaic River as part of a larger package of federal funding to address flooding and climate change. 

The Peckman project would include a system of levees and flood walls intended to protect residents lives and properties. 

The funds allotted for Peckman project, while among the larger amounts, were a fraction of the almost $1 billion to be used to mitigate flooding and combat climate change in the Garden State.

Items ruined in the flood removed from a home on Cedar St. in Little Falls sit on the street on Monday, August 13, 2018. Flooding in the neighborhood near the Peckman River on Saturday is being called the worst since Hurricane Floyd.

In all, $966 million in federal funding will support dozens of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects across the state, the senators said.

The largest project to be funded is the $496 million slotted for work involving the Raritan River Basin, Green Brook sub-basin in Middlesex, Union and Somerset counties. 

“This is critical funding that will support projects across New Jersey, which will protect communities from the devastating impacts of climate change and flooding, improve our rivers and waterways, and replenish our beaches,” said Menendez, D-N.J. 



