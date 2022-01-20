Saturday, January 22, 2022
Paterson NJ tackles homelessness with American Rescue Plan funds

PATERSON — City officials rejected a proposal to use $3.5 million in federal COVID-relief funds to help Paterson tenants pay back rent and instead will use the money for housing for homeless people.

That decision was part of the City Council’s 5-4 vote Tuesday night on how to spend Paterson’s $5.3 million allocation from the American Rescue Plan’s Home Investment Partnership Program.

Several council members asserted that distributing the money for back rent for tenants who have fallen behind on their payments would be the best way to ensure that Paterson residents will be the ones who benefit from the federal relief money. They argued that many of the people who are considered homeless in Paterson had come to the city from other towns.

Some council members also objected to the use of almost $800,000 of the funding for consultants and hiring new city employees.

“That money should be put to use for people who are in need,” said Councilman Flavio Rivera.

During a lengthy, rambling public meeting discussion on how to use the money, six different members of the council expressed displeasure with the plan presented by administration officials.

For example, Councilman Michael Jackson said he expected the administration to be irresponsible in handling the federal funds and Councilman Luis Velez said the money could end up being mismanaged. But Jackson and Velez ended up voting in favor of the plan, giving the administration the five-vote majority it needed.



