Saturday, January 22, 2022
HomeClifton CentennialPaterson NJ cops not charged in fatal shooting from April 2020
Clifton Centennial

Paterson NJ cops not charged in fatal shooting from April 2020

By
0
0


A grand jury decided not to file criminal charges against four Paterson police officers who shot and killed a man in April 2020, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office said Wednesday. 

Luan Agolli, 42, of Pequannock died after being shot by police on April 23, 2020. Authorities said Agolli had been walking around the streets of Paterson holding a gun and at times was pointing it at police officers. During the standoff, Officers Guillermo Galvan, Jorge Garcia, Jimmy Maldonado and Maribel Seabrooks fired at Agolli.

A state law passed in 2019 requires the state Attorney General’s Office to investigate any death resulting from an encounter with law enforcement. The findings of the investigation were presented to a grand jury. On Tuesday, a majority of the grand jurors voted against charging the officers involved, the Attorney General’s Office said.





Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
Previous articleManicurist Needed
Next articleNorth Jersey Media Group
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

CONTACT US

Our Mailing Address:
Post Eagle
c/o Christine Witmyer
800 Van Houten Ave.,
Clifton, NJ 07013
Voice: (201) 410-1686
Email: posteagle@aol.com

ABOUT POST EAGLE

20 Million Strong...and growing!!! The number of Polish-Americans residing in the U.S. has skyrocketed to a whopping 20+ million. As such, the Polonia community represents a highly affluent and influential market of decision makers that are ready, willing and able to purchase your goods and services. Doctors, lawyers, civic leaders, clergy, educators, and entertainers; we are found in every walk of life.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© 2022 Posteaglenewspaper.com. All Rights Reserved.