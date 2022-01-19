Paterson NJ cops not charged in fatal shooting from April 2020

A grand jury decided not to file criminal charges against four Paterson police officers who shot and killed a man in April 2020, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office said Wednesday.

Luan Agolli, 42, of Pequannock died after being shot by police on April 23, 2020. Authorities said Agolli had been walking around the streets of Paterson holding a gun and at times was pointing it at police officers. During the standoff, Officers Guillermo Galvan, Jorge Garcia, Jimmy Maldonado and Maribel Seabrooks fired at Agolli.

A state law passed in 2019 requires the state Attorney General’s Office to investigate any death resulting from an encounter with law enforcement. The findings of the investigation were presented to a grand jury. On Tuesday, a majority of the grand jurors voted against charging the officers involved, the Attorney General’s Office said.

The April 2020 incident on Carroll Street became a public spectacle as multiple bystanders recorded videos showing Agolli nervously pacing the street, holding a gun, while cops surrounded him, calling for him to drop the weapon. After a standoff that went on for almost three minutes, Agolli seemed to raise his weapon and point it toward an officer. He was killed in a barrage of gunfire.

Galvan and Maldonado have been with the Paterson Police Department since 2002. Seabrooks was hired by the department in 2006, and Garcia has been on the force since 2014. All four were placed on administrative leave in the aftermath of the incident in April, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said at the time.

Another police-involved shooting in Paterson occurred in 2017 on Main and Levine streets, sources said. In that incident, an emotionally disturbed man, who authorities say moved toward two officers while brandishing a knife, was shot and killed.

And on Dec. 30, 2021, Paterson police officers shot and killed Thelonious McKnight, 25, who authorities said had a gun, though protestors disputed that claim. McKnight’s death is being investigated by the state Attorney General’s Office. The video above is of a protest over his death.

