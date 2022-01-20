Saturday, January 22, 2022
HomeClifton CentennialPaterson NJ announces first fatal shooting of 2022
Clifton Centennial

Paterson NJ announces first fatal shooting of 2022

By
0
0

PATERSON — In the city’s first fatal shooting of the year, a man was killed in Paterson’s 4th Ward on Wednesday night while bringing groceries home, law enforcement sources said.

The shooting happened on the same block — near the corner of Godwin Avenue and Carroll Street — where a 30-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds 15 days earlier, according to police sources.

2021 shootings:Paterson sets record for homicides in second-straight year with latest fatal shooting

Authorities have not said whether they believe there’s any connection between the two incidents. Wednesday’s shooting happened at about 6:30 p.m. This story will be updated when the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office releases additional details.

Wednesday’s incident was Paterson’s sixth shooting in January, five of which have happened in the 4th Ward. The others were all nonfatal incidents. Paterson has has one other homicide this year, an incident in which the victim allegedly was hit in the head with a rock.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
Previous articlePeckman River NJ flood tunnel, levees get federal funding
Next articlePaterson NJ tackles homelessness with American Rescue Plan funds
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

CONTACT US

Our Mailing Address:
Post Eagle
c/o Christine Witmyer
800 Van Houten Ave.,
Clifton, NJ 07013
Voice: (201) 410-1686
Email: posteagle@aol.com

ABOUT POST EAGLE

20 Million Strong...and growing!!! The number of Polish-Americans residing in the U.S. has skyrocketed to a whopping 20+ million. As such, the Polonia community represents a highly affluent and influential market of decision makers that are ready, willing and able to purchase your goods and services. Doctors, lawyers, civic leaders, clergy, educators, and entertainers; we are found in every walk of life.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© 2022 Posteaglenewspaper.com. All Rights Reserved.