Passaic County Provides Environmental Reminders

NEW JERSEY – Passaic County’s Office of Solid Waste & Recycling Programs has released its environmental infographic with “Simple Ways to Help Our Environment.” With its release, The County is reminding residents and businesses that whether at work or at leisure, to act with the environment in mind.

The Office of Solid Waste & Recycling Programs conducts a variety of recycling collections and educational programs throughout the year for residents and businesses, and is providing this new infographic with suggested environmental tips for day to day living. The infographic refers to the new plastic bag, polystyrene (Styrofoam), and plastic straw bans, and also provides tips on reducing waste and proper recycling methods.

For further information about Passaic County’s solid waste and recycling programs, please call 973-305-5738 or visit: www.passaiccountynj.org/departments/health/recycling-and-natural-resources-division