Passaic County Micro-Transit Service

PostEagle

PostEagle October 31, 2024

October 31, 2024 Uncategorized

Uncategorized 0 Comments

NEW JERSEY – Mayor Hector C. Lora and the City of Passaic, in collaboration with Passaic County, Mayor Ray Grabowski and the City of Clifton, and the State of NJ, are thrilled to introduce a New Micro-Transit System for the City! This transit solution is designed to improve accessibility, reduce environmental impact, and enhance convenience for our residents and seniors in Passaic.