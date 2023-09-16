Passaic County Hosts Document Shredding Event In Hawthorne

PostEagle

PostEagle September 2, 2023

September 2, 2023 Articles

Articles 0 Comments

NEW JERSEY – The County of Passaic Division of Solid Waste & Recycling Programs of the Department of Health Services will be holding its next Confidential Document Shredding & Recycling Program in the parking lot of the Hawthorne Pool located at 32 May Street on Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 8 am to 12 pm, rain or shine. This program is free of charge to County of Passaic residents, who may bring up to 4 “banker’s boxes” worth (10 inches high by 13 inches wide by 16 inches long) of personal paper items to be confidentially shredded and recycled, although material can be brought in the container of choice.

Material accepted for shredding includes: tax returns, credit card statements, old checks, medical information (no x-rays), bank statements, utility bills, computer print-outs, copy paper (all colors), envelopes, letterhead and stationary. Unacceptable material includes binders, plastics, overnight shipping envelopes, photographs, carbon paper, and non-paper items. Participants must take with them the receptacles that their documents were brought in, i.e. boxes, bags, etc. after discarding their documents for shredding.

Participants may watch their documents on camera as they are securely shredded and recycled by the vendor, All-Shred of Paterson, N.J. “This is a great free service for Passaic County residents to clean out their unwanted personal documents, knowing they will be securely destroyed and recycled. Passaic County is pleased to be able to bring this program to its residents and hopes that many people will take advantage of this valuable service,” according to a County representative. For further information, please call the County of Passaic Division of Solid Waste & Recycling Programs at (973) 305-5738.