Pascrell Announces Massive $4 Million Investment In North Jersey Law Enforcement

Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-NJ-09) announced today that the Biden administration is awarding $4,094,000 in law enforcement grants to several North Jersey communities. Allocated by the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS), these grants will support the hiring of 32 new police officers as well as de-escalation training and resources. Details of the grants are provided below.

“I am thrilled to announce that six of our local police departments have been awarded $4 million in federal grants to hire 32 new police officers, bolstering the safety and security of our neighborhoods. In addition, we have secured $94,000 to support essential de-escalation training to ensure the safety of civilians in crisis as well as the responding officers. This is tremendous news for our communities,” said Congressman Pascrell, the co-chair of the House Law Enforcement Caucus. “This investment in our cities and towns is a testament to our commitment to strengthening the bond between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Together we will build a safer and more just future for all New Jerseyans and all Americans.”

“Passaic is immensely grateful to receive this significant $2 million federal grant from the DOJ, which will empower our community to enhance public safety by hiring 16 new dedicated police officers. We greatly appreciate the support and partnership of Congressman Pascrell’s office in securing this funding,” said Mayor Hector Lora of Passaic. “Congressman Pascrell continues to be a champion for all of our communities, fighting hard everyday to bring back much needed funds to our district. Together, we will continue to prioritize the well-being and security of our residents, ensuring a safer and stronger Passaic for all.”

“On behalf of all our residents, I thank Congressman Pascrell for never forgetting about Clifton,” said Mayor Ray Grabowski of Clifton. “This grant will help us increase public safety and keep people safe. Congressman Pascrell continues to be a champion for Clifton and for law enforcement.”

“Little Ferry is thankful to have received this grant. We appreciate the efforts of Congressman Pascrell and his office that assisted us,” said Mayor Mauro D. Raguseo of Little Ferry. “Public Safety is the Mayor & Council’s number one priority. These funds will ensure that we can add an officer to our police department that will help strengthen our safety and security.”

“We thank Congressman Pascrell for helping us receive these funds, which will be an asset to our community in Fairview,” said Mayor Vincent Bellucci of Fairview. “This money will help us put new police officers on the street which will allow us maintain the safety of our residents. Fairview is grateful for Congressman Pascrell’s work and we look forward to receiving the funds.”

“This grant is a clear reflection of the collaborative efforts of our dedicated law enforcement personnel, under the leadership of Chief Angelo J. Daniele,” said Mayor Micheal Johnson of Haledon. “We will take proactive steps towards enhancing safety, addressing community concerns, and maintaining positive relationships between our officers and residents. We are proud to serve a community that actively supports and believes in our mission.”

Exact allocations of the grants announced today are as follows:

COPS Hiring Program

MUNICIPALITY AWARD AMOUNT AWARD USE Carlstadt $625,000 Five new officers Clifton $750,000 Six new officers Fairview $250,000 Two new officers Haledon $250,000 Two new officers Little Ferry $125,000 One new officer Passaic City $2,000,000 Sixteen new officers

Community Policing Development Program

MUNICIPALITY AWARD AMOUNT AWARD USE Lodi $94,000 De-escalation resources

Congressman Pascrell has fought for years to provide federal funds for our nation’s law enforcement. He has repeatedly led efforts to fully fund the COPS Hiring Program, the Byrne JAG program, and other key funding streams for state and local law enforcement. As co-chair of the Congress’s Law Enforcement Caucus, he regularly leads a bipartisan group of colleagues in support of increased funding for our federal policing grants.

On November 18, 2021, Pascrell’s Protecting America’s First Responders Act (PAFRA) was signed into law by President Biden. The legislation significantly improved federal benefits for first responders and their families should injury or death occur in the line of duty. On August 17, 2022, Pascrell’s TBI and PTSD Law Enforcement Training Act was signed into law by President Biden. The legislation authorized $270 million over five years for the Justice and Mental Health Collaboration Program (JMHCP), and funded a new Pascrell pushed police training program to help law enforcement and first responders better recognize and respond to people suffering from traumatic brain injury (TBI) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).