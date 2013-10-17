Celebrating Frederick Law Olmsted’s 200th

New York’s world-famous Central Park is a place of tranquil beauty, 843 acres of rolling terrain, winding paths, scenic woodlands, sweeping lawns, wide lakes, meandering streams and areas set aside for active recreation.

It would be easy for visitors to assume that this pastoral landscape came courtesy of Mother Nature, with a few man-made amenities thrown in. In reality, nearly every inch of Central Park was intentionally laid out to provide a soothing respite from the stresses of city living.

Central Park was the first urban masterpiece designed by Frederick Law Olmsted – heralded as “the father of landscape architecture” – and his original partner Calvert Vaux.

Olmsted, and later his two sons, would go on to create thousands of landscape projects across the United States, including many in New Jersey.

April 26 marks the 200th anniversary of Olmsted’s birth, and his legacy of designing parks for all people is being celebrated around the country.

Olmsted was born in 1822 in Hartford, Conn., and raised to appreciate the outdoors and the beauty of nature. He traveled extensively, touring parks and estates in Europe and writing travel books. He also worked as a farmer, merchant seaman and newspaper correspondent, including a stint documenting slavery in the South. In his writings, he argued for abolition.

By the time Olmsted began his career in landscape design, he embraced a vision of parks as public open spaces that should be accessible to all. That vision was in part influenced by his visit to Birkenhead Park in Liverpool, England, believed to be the world’s first publicly-funded park for all to enjoy.

In 1858, Olmsted and Vaux won a competition to design the grounds of Central Park. Olmsted believed that time spent in parks would improve the public’s physical and mental health – a view confirmed by modern studies. And long before science proved the ability of trees to help air quality, Olmsted called Central Park “the lungs of New York.”