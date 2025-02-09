Panorama Tours Expands Operations

PostEagle

PostEagle February 8, 2025

February 8, 2025 Articles

Articles 0 Comments

… ensuring reliable travel for DeCamp Bus Lines Customers

Wallington, NJ – [February 3, 2025] – Panorama Tours, a woman-owned transportation company based in Northern New Jersey, is honored to be the trusted transportation provider referred by DeCamp Bus Lines as they cease operations on February 28, 2025, after 155 years of distinguished service to the region.

“As DeCamp Bus Lines prepares to close its doors, we are truly grateful for the opportunity to offer our services to their valued customers,” said Michelle Petelicki, second-generation owner of Panorama Tours. “We deeply admire their legacy and their decades of service to the community. We share their core values of safety, reliability, and customer service, and are committed to ensuring a smooth and welcoming transition.”

Founded in 1995, Panorama Tours has built a strong reputation for providing premium transportation services, specializing in corporate events, school trips, private tours, large-scale events, casino trips, and airport transfers. Panorama is known for its customer-focused approach and dedication to safety, comfort, and sustainability.

To best serve the needs of former DeCamp Bus Lines customers and to accommodate anticipated growth, Panorama Tours has expanded both its fleet and team. This strategic expansion reinforces Panorama’s commitment to exceptional service, featuring some of the newest vehicles, equipped with modern amenities and enhanced sustainability features, all in alignment with the company’s dedication to reducing its carbon footprint.

In addition, Panorama has ensured that the existing DeCamp phone number remains active. This continuity allows customers a familiar point of contact for inquiries, making the transition as seamless as possible. Panorama’s experienced and customer-centric staff is dedicated to delivering the highest standards of care and support throughout this transition, ensuring the dependable and courteous service that they are known for.

“While DeCamp Bus Lines’ closure marks the end of an incredible era, we are dedicated to providing their customers with the same high standards of care and professionalism they’ve trusted for generations,” Petelicki added.

DeCamp Bus Lines has been a foundational part of the Northern New Jersey community for generations, and Panorama Tours acknowledges the profound impact it has had on the lives of its passengers and employees. Panorama is excited to continue serving this community with exceptional care, attention to detail, and a commitment to safety.

For more information about Panorama Tours, please contact:

Michelle Petelicki * 973-470-9700 * michelle@ptibus.com

About Panorama Tours

Founded in 1995, Panorama Tours is a woman-owned transportation company based in Northern New Jersey. Known for its professionalism, reliability, and commitment to safety, the company specializes in group transportation such as corporate events, private tours, school trips, and airport transfers. With a 4.9-star Google rating, Panorama Tours prides itself on delivering exceptional service grounded in teamwork, diversity, integrity, and sustainability.