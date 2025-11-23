Paderewski Returns To New York

Gala Concert on November 23rd at Kaufman Music Center

NEW YORK – This year marks the 165th anniversary of the birth of Ignacy Jan Paderewski, one of the most outstanding Poles in history. To celebrate this occasion, the Foundation of Culture and Art invites you to the Paderewski Festival 2025 Gala Concert, which will take place on Sunday, November 23 at 5 PM at the Kaufman Music Center in Manhattan.

Ignacy Jan Paderewski (1860–1941) was an extraordinary figure, a world-renowned pianist, composer, statesman, philanthropist, and a man of immense popularity. He was a friend to several U.S. Presidents, an idol of the American public, and above all, a great Polish patriot.

The evening at Kaufman Music Center will be filled with emotion, reflection, and exceptional music. The program will feature works by F. Chopin, H. Wieniawski, and I. Paderewski, as well as compositions inspired by his legacy, performed by distinguished artists from Poland and the United States.

During the concert, there will also be a screening of the documentary film “Paderewski in America”, which tells the story of the artist’s remarkable journey in the United States from his first performances at Carnegie Hall to his tireless efforts toward Poland’s independence. The film portrays Paderewski not only as a brilliant musician but also as a visionary and diplomat who used art to bring nations together. It is a unique opportunity to experience the magic of Paderewski’s music

More information about Ignacy Paderewski and the Festival: paderewskiny.org

Film teaser “Paderewski in America”: Paderewski teaser 2025.mp4

Tickets available at the Kaufman Music Center website: https://www.kaufmanmusiccenter.org/mch/event/paderewski-returns-to-ny-festival-2025/

Don’t miss this exceptional event!