Paczki, Polkas & Piwo!

OHIO – Get ready for a sweet and spirited celebration! PolishYoungstown invites you to indulge in the flavors and fun of Pączki, Polkas & Piwo – our 15th annual Pączki Party!

Tuesday, March 4, 2025

8 AM – 6:30 PM

Kravitz Delicatessen | 3135 Belmont Ave, Liberty

This last hurrah before Lent is packed with delicious pączki, Polish-inspired food, live music, and festive fun. Plus, don’t miss the return of our famous Pączki Slider—a grilled pączek stuffed with kielbasa, brown mustard, red onion, and a pickle! Pair it with an ice-cold Polish beer and enjoy a day of dancing, games, and giveaways.

DON’T WAIT – LIMITED AVAILABILITY!

No preorders available – get them while they last!

PĄCZKI FLAVORS:

Rose Hip Jam – the original, most authentic

Homemade Custard – a Valley favorite

Apricot – a taste of spring

PYTown Pączek™ – half rose + half custard!

Pricing: $3.50 each | $19 for a half dozen

This event almost didn’t happen due to bakery staffing challenges and rising ingredient prices, but we couldn’t let this beloved tradition fade! A portion of proceeds from every dozen sold supports PolishYoungstown’s youth, education, and travel grant programs.

Join us for donuts, dancing, and draught—we can’t wait to celebrate with you!

