Packing Time Again For Our Troops

Its packing time again and the Volunteers from Clifton Cares Project are reaching out to the community for support with their Holiday packing in November.

We have military stationed in Korea, Japan, England, Germany, Iraq and Africa and all will receive boxes of goodies with their favorite candy, cookies and toiletries. Since 2010, packages have been sent to the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines and continues because of the support of our residents and businesses.

We appreciate the generosity of our supporters with supplies and monetary donations for postage. Please continue bringing supplies to our box in the lobby at City Hall and send your monetary donations (payable to Clifton Cares Inc.) to Clifton Cares Inc., 900 Clifton Ave., Clifton NJ 07013. Your donation is tax deductible since Clifton Cares is a 501C3 charity. The price to mail a Priority Military Large box is $24.25.

The needed supplies are: hand sanitizer, mouthwash, deodorant, toothpaste, bodywash, shampoo, shaving cream, (no aerosol sprays), baby powder, Gold Bond powder, lip balm, flossing items, disposable razors, white socks, Visine, gum, hard candy, individual powder drinks i.e; ice tea or lemonade. Ramen Noodles and beef jerky are a BIG HIT! They enjoy magazines, crossword puzzles and Suduko books. Please do not send hard covered books or aerosol spray cans of any product.

Donations can be brought to City Hall before November 18, 2024.

If you have any questions, call Dona Crum at 973 881-7295 or Chris Liszner at 973 650-2719.

We thank our local media for their ongoing support in getting this request to Clifton citizens!!