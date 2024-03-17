PAC Statement On Visit of Poland’s President and Prime Minister

Andrzej Duda, President of Poland

Donald Tusk, Prime Minister of Poland

Radoslaw Sikorski, Minister of Foreign Affairs

Szymon Hołownia, Speaker of the Sejm

Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska, Marshal of the Senate

Marek Magierowski, Ambassador of Poland to the United States

STATEMENT OF POLISH AMERICAN ORGANIZATIONS

Andrzej Duda, the President of the Republic of Poland, and, Prime Minister Donald Tusk to Washington, DC, met with President Biden on March 12, 2024. We believe that this important visit will advance Poland’s role as a key member of the NATO alliance and strengthen Trans-Atlantic security. Expanding and deepening the Polish American alliance is in the strategic interest of both countries and should not be the subject of partisan politics on either side of the Atlantic. We appreciate the United States commitment to protect the Eastern Flank of NATO and count on the increased U.S. military presence in Poland and the region. Moreover, we believe that the continuous process of Poland’s economic growth and the modernization of the Polish Army with technologically advanced equipment is a key factor to reinforce the NATO defense. For Polish Americans security of our Fatherland is the highest priority.

On February 24, we commemorated the second anniversary of Russia’s unprovoked and evil aggression on Ukraine. This aggression is a continuation of Russian imperial expansion that started as far back as the 1990’s with the Chechen wars, continued in 2008 with its attack on Georgia, and the 2014 aggression that led to the occupation of Crimea. All these wars ended with some kind of agreement that left Russia unpunished for its imperial ambitions and murderous crimes committed as a result. This should be a lesson that appeasement will not lead to peace or security. It only teaches Russia that its aggression will not be met with any consequences and drives it to continue with even more grandiose aggressive plans. If these are not stopped now in Ukraine, we fear that its next targets will be the Baltics and Poland.

The Polish American Community is on record, for nearly three decades, strongly expressing the belief that NATO is and should continue to be the foundation of Trans-Atlantic Security. We support a free and secure Europe. We also support a free and secure Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. We also hope for a free and democratic Russia sometime soon.

The consequences of the Kremlin’s aggression will not stop in Ukraine. History has shown that successful aggression by tyrants only leads to more aggression by tyrants. We urge President Biden, President Duda, and Prime Minister Tusk to discuss how to ensure greater effective support for Ukraine and an end to Kremlin aggression. There are matters to improve in the bilateral relations between Poland such as the question of agricultural policy and these matters should be resolved considering Poland’s extraordinary commitment to support Ukraine during this war. The incredible assistance Poland provided both militarily and by welcoming millions of Ukrainian refugees, many to their own homes, is something that our community is deeply proud of and it should be acknowledged by the Biden administration.

Polish Americans stand ready to support and assist President Duda and Prime Minister Tusk as they work together to strengthen the defense capabilities of Poland and to deepen the Polish American alliance. We remain adamantly opposed to any form of appeasement. History teaches that the price of liberty is eternal vigilance, and that freedom is not free.

President Frank Spula President Leszek Pawlik

Polish American Congress Coalition of Polish Americans