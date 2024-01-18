OSTATKI 2024 – Red Valentine Vodka Party

OHIO – Polish Youngstown would like you to join them at their Annual Pre-Lenten Celebration. OSTATKI – A Polish Carnival Celebration – Red Valentine Vodka Party will be held on February 10, 2024 from 6 to 10 pm at the Youngstown Country Club, 1402 Country Club Drive, Youngstown, OH 44505. Semi-Formal Attire. Red attire encourage, but not mandatory.

Enjoy a vodka & beer tasting including a gourmet dinner, Polish appetizers, games / prizes and music.The evening will climax with the presentation of the celebratory pączki with a hidden surprise for one lucky winner.

Tickets: $80.00 per person. No tickets available at the door. For more information call 330-333-9724 or email: INFO@POLISHYOUNGSTOWN.ORG

Proceeds to benefit PolishYoungstown’s ongoing cultural activities and programming.