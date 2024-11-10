Ojczyzna’s Dancing and Joyful Giving

Annual Support Arrives

Sister Julitta Siedlecka is depicted above unpacking boxes of miscellaneous winter clothing for the students at the School for Blind Children (Towarzystwo Opieki Nad Ociemniałymi) in Laski, Poland. She was very appreciative and has informed us that the clothing will make excellent and useful gifts for her charges on the December 6th Feast Day of St. Nicholas (Święty Mikołaj). For the past several years this support has been organized by the Ojczyzna Polish Dancers, Inc., led by Malgorzata Bondyra – Artistic Director, Choreographer and Musician, Michael Carnahan – Managing Director, assisted by Public Relations Director Richard Poremski, in Baltimore, MD.

Text: Richard Poremski

Photo: Laski School – Sister Julitta Siedlecka

November 5, 2024