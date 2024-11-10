Ojczyzna’s Dancing and Joyful Giving
Annual Support Arrives
Sister Julitta Siedlecka is depicted above unpacking boxes of miscellaneous winter clothing for the students at the School for Blind Children (Towarzystwo Opieki Nad Ociemniałymi) in Laski, Poland. She was very appreciative and has informed us that the clothing will make excellent and useful gifts for her charges on the December 6th Feast Day of St. Nicholas (Święty Mikołaj). For the past several years this support has been organized by the Ojczyzna Polish Dancers, Inc., led by Malgorzata Bondyra – Artistic Director, Choreographer and Musician, Michael Carnahan – Managing Director, assisted by Public Relations Director Richard Poremski, in Baltimore, MD.
Text: Richard Poremski
Photo: Laski School – Sister Julitta Siedlecka
November 5, 2024
Leave A Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.