MARLTON, NJ – The New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police (NJSACOP) is launching “Chief Talk,” a podcast series that gives listeners greater insight into the latest issues that face police departments and the communities they serve.

Lively “Chief Talk” podcasts – hosted by NJSACOP President John Zebrowski and Executive Director Mitchell C. Sklar – will inform, educate, and entertain listeners through a series of candid conversations with prominent guests who offer expertise in public safety, law enforcement, and criminal justice issues.

Photo Caption: (Left to right) NJSACOP Executive Director Mitchell C. Sklar and President John Zebrowski speak with state Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jaffe Communications Inc.

“Our podcasts are candid discussions with a variety of guests offering fresh perspectives on current and future public safety and policing issues,” said Zebrowski, the Chief of Police in Sayreville. “Our goal is to give New Jersey residents and law enforcement professionals greater insights into these vital issues.”

“Chief Talk” is available at the NJSACOP’s website www.njsacop.org and at njsacop-podcast.org, and new episodes will be regularly posted.

NJSACOP has five podcasts available including a fascinating discussion with Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck and an emotionally-moving story from 26-year police veteran Richard Norcross, wounded by gunfire in 1995 while he was a Haddon Heights police detective.

“Our association’s new podcasts are direct community outreach,” Zebrowski added. “We are confident these podcasts will strengthen our chiefs’ community relationships, demonstrate transparency, and enhance accountability with the people and families that our police departments serve.”

“Chief Talk” podcasts, currently available, include discussions with:

Andrew J. Bruck was appointed the state’s Acting Attorney General by Gov. Phil Murphy in July 2021. He joined the Attorney General’s in 2018 after five years at the U.S. Department of Justice where he served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in Newark. Bruck has prioritized racial justice, gun violence and enhancing police policies.

Richard Norcross, executive vice president of CSI Technology Group, in Keasbey, is retired Commander of the Intelligence Services Team for the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. Norcross was formerly a detective and police officer with the Haddon Heights Police Department where, in April 1995, he was badly wounded by gunfire in the line of duty. Norcross shares his personal story with NJSACOP listeners.

Lewis Z. Schlosser, Ph.D, licensed psychologist and managing partner for the Institute for Forensic Psychology in Oakland NJ. Schlosser, who serves NJSACOP as a consultant, provides psychological risk management services for police and public safety agencies. Lewis discusses the importance of good mental health and wellness for law enforcement professionals, their fitness for duty and the various services available to them.

Kristen Ziman, a 30-year police professional, was the police chief in Aurora, Illinois on Feb. 15, 2019 when a gunman killed five co-workers and wounded six others, including five police officers. Since retiring in 2021, Ziman works as a consultant for law enforcement agencies and businesses on topics of crisis management, leadership and violence prevention. She speaks with Zebrowski and Sklar about the evolving culture of policing and the value of building community partnerships.

Army Lt. Colonel (Ret.) Daniel R. Smith, a military command executive and educator for 25 years, Smith served as associate professor of behavioral science and leadership at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Retiring from service in 2018, today he is a business leader, educator and behavioral scientist who works an executive coach and leadership consultant for law enforcement, the military and corporations.