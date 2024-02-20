NJ Botanical Garden Events – March/April 2024

PostEagle

PostEagle February 17, 2024

February 17, 2024 Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events 0 Comments

NEW JERSEY – The Botanical is slowly awakening again after a winter rest, and is always a pleasure to visit in any season. There are also great programs for many different interests, including walks and talks, workshops, Audubon programs, and more. Visit NJBG often and be sure to bring your camera for a never-ending supply of delightful photo ops. The New Jersey State Botanical Garden is open every day from 8am – 6pm. Garden admission and parking are free. NJBG/Skylands is located on Morris Road in Ringwood, New Jersey. For more information, please call 973-962-9534 or visit njbg.org.

MARCH 2024

March 3 (Su) 11a–3p Skylands Manor Tours – Member Appreciation Day

NJBG members are invited to enjoy a special tour of historic Skylands Manor. Non-members are invited too. Snow cancels. BOGO for NJBG members: Purchase a Manor House tour ticket receive a free one for a guest (BOGO). Non-members: Become a member on Member Appreciation Day and receive a free Manor House tour ticket. Regular Fee: $10 adults; $7 seniors (65+) and students 6-18; under 6 free. PHOTO: NJBG honors its members on Member Appreciation Day, March 3, with special prices on tours of historic Skylands Manor. Knowledgeable docents will introduce you to the fascinating people and exquisite architecture for which the estate is renown, including the impressive Great Hall fireplace. Photo courtesy of NJBG.

March 16 (Sa) 10a End-of-Winter Tree Walk

Join former NJBG Head Landscape Designer Rich Flynn as he leads this perennial favorite. The walk includes a visit to many of NJBG’s stunning specimens, where you’ll learn the differences between trees, how to tell them apart, and how to use them in your garden. Meet at the Carriage House; wear sturdy, comfortable shoes. Free. PHOTO: Soft pink saucer magnolias are a sure harbinger of spring. They’re among the many trees featured during NJBG’s annual End-of-Winter Tree Walk on March 16. For more info, visit njbg.org. Photo courtesy of NJBG.

March 17 (Su) 1p Family Woodland Hike

Join NJBG hike leaders on an easy, child-friendly hike in the Garden’s woodlands. Learn a bit about the plants and animals around you on a hike designed to fit the group. Wear sturdy shoes, meet at the Carriage House. Snow/rain cancels. Free.

March 23 (Sa) 10a & 1p Spring Wreath-Making Workshops

A cheerful and crafty welcome to the season! In these two hands-on workshops you’ll learn how to assemble and decorate spring wreaths to brighten your home, using a variety of silk and dried materials. As you learn, you’ll make a wreath to take home with you. Materials provided; bring clippers and any special ribbon or decorations you might wish to use. Light refreshments. Reservations required. Fee: $25. Register online at njbg.org.

March 24 (Su) 1p Audubon: Attracting Hummingbirds to Your Yard

Don Torino, President of the Bergen County Audubon Society will give an indoor presentation on how to attract these magnificent flying jewels to your backyard. You’ll learn about the symbiotic relationship between hummingbirds and the native plants they depend upon. At the Carriage House Visitor Center. Free. PHOTO: Bird enthusiasts will enjoy two indoor Audubon programs this spring at NJBG. On February 25, Don Torino of the Bergen County Audubon Society will bring you great ideas for Attracting Nesting Birds to your garden, and on March 24 you’ll learn about Attracting Hummingbirds to Your Yard. For more on upcoming programs and walks, visit njbg.org. Photo courtesy of NJBG.

———————————————

APRIL 2024

April Haiku in the Garden

In celebration of National Poetry Month, April 2024, Haiku Poets of the Garden State present: Haiku in the New Jersey State Botanical Garden. Look for the poems placed around the gardens during April in this installation of haiku signs, all original works by members of the Haiku Poets of the Garden State (HPGS).

April 7 (Su) 11a–3p Skylands Manor Tours

NJBG volunteer docents lead visitors on a tour of the architecture and history of Skylands Manor. Fee: $10 adults; $7 seniors (65+) and students 6-18; under 6 free

April 8 (Mo) 2:30p–4:30p Partial Solar Eclipse

Join Rich Cahayla-Wynne in the Carriage House courtyard to look at the solar eclipse. At the 3:24 pm maximum, New Jersey will see about 90% coverage, so it won’t go totally dark but you’ll be able to see the Moon covering much of the Sun. Solar safety filters will be available, and solar safety glasses are available at the NJBG gift shop. Rain or clouds cancel. Free.

April 16 (Su) 1p Family Woodland Hike

Join NJBG hike leaders on an easy, child-friendly hike in the Garden’s woodlands. Learn a bit about the plants and animals around you on a hike designed to fit the group. Wear sturdy shoes, meet at the Carriage House. Snow/rain cancels. Free.

April 20 (Sa) 10a-12n Volunteer Open House and Season Kickoff

NJBG volunteers do work that’s meaningful, fun, and brings delight to thousands of people. Come see the many satisfying ways you can join our team. It’s gardening and so much more – many different skills are needed and welcome. Join us to learn more, meet some of our great volunteers, and start working in the Garden. Bring gloves. Meet in the Carriage House. Free.

April 20 (Sa) 1p Early Spring Wildflower Walk

Spring is peeking out everywhere! Join Darlene Nowak in checking out the early bloomers in the woodlands of the Wildflower Garden! Wear sturdy shoes, meet at the Carriage House. Rain cancels. $5 fee; children under 12 free.

April 20-21 (Sa-Su) Earth Day Weekend Celebration

Earth Day is Monday, April 22. There’s no better way to celebrate than with a visit to NJBG, where you’ll find the beauty of nature and a soothing respite from this busy world, plus a number of special programs. The Botanical Garden is open 8am to 8pm every day, free of charge.

April 27 (Sa) 10a–1p Lilac Care Workshop

Come work with us in the Lilac Garden and get a hands-on lesson in lilac pruning, dead-heading and general care from dedicated volunteers. Bring gloves and small tools (trowels, pruners, kneeling pads) if you have them. Water and refreshments will be provided. Meet at the Carriage House. Free

April 27 (Sa) 1p Spring Wildflower Walk

Join Darlene Nowak in checking out the many delightful spring bloomers in the woodlands of the Wildflower Garden! Wear sturdy shoes, meet at the Carriage House. Rain cancels. $5 fee; children under 12 free.

April 28 (Su) 10a Audubon: Spring Nature Walk

Don Torino of the Bergen County Audubon Society will lead you on a walk through the Botanical Garden to look for early spring birds visiting NJBG, as well as the many different species that inhabit our region. Meet at the Carriage House Visitor Center. Snow/rain cancels. Free.

The New Jersey State Botanical Garden at Skylands, which appears on both the State and National Registers of Historic Places, is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day (8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in winter). Admission to the Garden is always free; parking is also free.

In 1966, the State of New Jersey purchased the 1,117 acres of Skylands, a former country estate and the state’s first acquisition under the “Green Acres” preservation program. Governor Thomas Kean designated the central 96 acres surrounding the manor house as the State’s official botanical garden in 1984.

Since 1976, NJBG/Skylands Association, an incorporated, member-supported non-profit organization of volunteers, has worked with the State to preserve and protect Skylands and its historic structures. NJBG also sponsors programs, concerts and events throughout the year at the Botanical Garden.

Membership in NJBG/Skylands Association includes admission and benefits at over 400 other gardens and arboreta in the U.S., discounts on special events and in the gift shop, use of the reference library, volunteer opportunities, a quarterly Journal, guest passes for Manor House tours, and more.

Please visit njbg.org for more info on membership, upcoming events, and ways to support the Botanical Garden.