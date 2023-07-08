NJ Botanical Garden Events – July/August 2023

NEW JERSEY – Summer at NJBG is filled with glorious flowers, birds, butterflies, and endless opportunities to explore both formal gardens and welcoming woodlands. There are great programs for many different interests, and a wonderful Summer Concert Series in store for you. Visit NJBG often and be sure to bring your camera for a never-ending supply of delightful photo ops.

The New Jersey State Botanical Garden is open every day from 8am – 8pm. Garden admission and parking are free. NJBG/Skylands is located on Morris Road in Ringwood, New Jersey. For more information, please call 973-962-9534 or visit njbg.org.

In photo: With Butterfly Walks in July and August, the Bergen County Audubon Society shares their enthusiasm for our winged wildlife. Join them to look for the many butterflies that visit NJBG, identify them and discuss the host plants and nectar sources crucial for their survival. Learn more about the endangered Monarch butterfly and how you can help save it (pictured on milkweed, its host plant). For more info, visit njbg.org. Photo courtesy of NJBG.

JULY 2023

July 2 (Su) 11a–3p Skylands Manor Tours

NJBG volunteer docents lead visitors on a tour of the architecture and history of Skylands Manor. Excessive heat cancels. Fee: $10 adults; $7 seniors (65+) and students 6-18; under 6 free.

July 7 (Fr) 6:30p Concert: Loretta Hagen

lorettahagen.com. A rising folk music star, her lilting sound will charm you. Bring a lawn chair; concert moves to the Carriage House in bad weather. $5pp donation requested.

July 9 (Su)1p Audubon: Butterfly Walk

Join the Bergen County Audubon Society to walk the gardens and fields looking for the many butterflies that visit NJBG. We’ll identify the butterflies and discuss host plants and nectar sources crucial for their survival. Meet at the Carriage House. Rain cancels. Free.

July 15 (Sa) 10a Garden Safari

Mary Jo Sichak invites you to meet some of the 1200+ species who live in her garden in north New Jersey, including area wildlife from black bears to insects, reptiles and birds. You’ll also learn ways to create a wildlife-friendly habitat in your own yard. Indoors at the Carriage House. Fee: $5 members / $10 nonnmembers / children under 12 free – at the door.

July 16 (Su) 1p Family Woodland Hike

An easy, child-friendly hike in the Garden’s woodlands, where you’ll learn a bit about the plants and animals around you in a hike designed to fit the group. Smaller children may need to be carried. Wear sturdy shoes, meet at the Carriage House Visitor Center. Rain or excessive heat cancels. Free.

July 21 (Fr) 6:30p Concert: The Guthrie Brothers

guthriebrothers.com. In a new show, the Guthrie Brothers feature songs from the greatest duos of the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s. Bring a lawn chair; concert moves to the Carriage House in bad weather. $5 pp donation requested.

In photo on right: In the Annual Garden, you’ll find plantings that are colorful and full of blooms, but new and different each season. They surround the imposing historic wellhead, which dates back to the Renaissance.

AUGUST 2023

August 4 (Fr) 6:30p Concert: Carnaby Street

facebook.com/CarnabyStreetbandNJ. The British Invasion is back bringing lots of classic rock. Bring a lawn chair; concert moves to the Carriage House in bad weather. $5 pp donation requested

August 6 (Su) 11a–3p Skylands Manor Tours

NJBG volunteer docents lead visitors on a tour of the architecture and history of Skylands Manor. Excessive heat cancels. Fee: $10 adults; $7 seniors (65+) and students 6-18; under 6 free.

August 12 (Sa) 10a Wildflower Walk

Join Darlene Nowak in checking out the many delightful flowers and ferns in the shady, wooded Wildflower Garden! Wear sturdy shoes, meet at the Carriage House. Rain date: August 19, 10a. $5 fee; children under 12 free.

August 13 (Su) 1p Audubon: Butterfly Walk

Join the Bergen County Audubon Society as we walk the gardens and fields looking for the many butterflies that visit NJBG. We’ll identify the butterflies and discuss the host plants and nectar sources crucial for their survival. Learn more about the endangered Monarch butterfly and how you can help save it. Meet at the Carriage House. Rain cancels. Free.

August 18 (Fr) 6:30p Concert: No Fuss and Feathers Roadshow

facebook.com/NoFussAndFeathersRoadshow. Folk music with a sophisticated contemporary sound from Carolann Solobello, Kayrn Oliver, and The YaYas, Catherine Miles and Jay Mafale. Bring a lawn chair; concert moves to the Carriage House in bad weather. $5 pp donation requested

August 20 (Su) 1p Family Woodland Hike

An easy, child-friendly hike in the Garden’s woodlands, where you’ll learn a bit about the plants and animals around you in a hike designed to fit the group. Smaller children may need to be carried. Wear sturdy shoes, meet at the Carriage House Visitor Center. Rain or excessive heat cancels. Free.

SEPTEMBER 2023



Sept. 3 (Su) 11a–3p Skylands Manor Tours

NJBG volunteer docents lead visitors on a tour of the architecture and history of Skylands Manor. Excessive heat cancels. Fee: $10 adults; $7 seniors (65+) and students 6-18; under 6 free.

The New Jersey State Botanical Garden at Skylands, which appears on both the State and National Registers of Historic Places, is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day (8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in winter). Admission to the Garden is always free; parking is also free.

In 1966, the State of New Jersey purchased the 1,117 acres of Skylands, a former country estate and the state’s first acquisition under the “Green Acres” preservation program. Governor Thomas Kean designated the central 96 acres surrounding the manor house as the State’s official botanical garden in 1984.

Since 1976, NJBG/Skylands Association, an incorporated, member-supported non-profit organization of volunteers, has worked with the State to preserve and protect Skylands and its historic structures. NJBG also sponsors programs, concerts and events throughout the year at the Botanical Garden.

Membership in NJBG/Skylands Association includes admission and benefits at over 400 other gardens and arboreta in the U.S., discounts on special events and in the gift shop, use of the reference library, volunteer opportunities, a quarterly Journal, guest passes for Manor House tours, and more.

Please visit njbg.org for more info on membership, upcoming events, and ways to support the Botanical Garden.