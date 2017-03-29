New Sculpture At The Clifton Arts Center & Sculpture Park

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Arts Center & Sculpture Park has added a new sculpture to the park by artist,

Herrat Sommerhoff. The sculpture is: “Dancing in the Rain”. The Clifton Sculpture Park is free and open from Dawn to Dust. It is located on the grounds of Clifton Municipal Complex.

“Dancing in the Rain” by Herrat Sommerhoff was previously at WestPoint and now at Clifton municipal complex.

The material she mostly used to create the sculpture is found Styrofoam packing material, covered with stucco and acrylic paint. As Herat states, “It holds up very well in all kinds of weather. I get a great deal of satisfaction using recycled material and giving it an unexpected colorful new life.”

Herrat Sommerhoff was born and educated in Germany. After immigrating to the United States she began her art studies at Bergen Community College and continued at the Art Students League in New York as well as at the Art Center of Northern New Jersey in New Milford. Her outdoor sculptures are made out of found Styrofoam packing material covered with flexible cement. They are on exhibit in River Vale, NJ; in Oak Creek, Colorado; and in the Catskills in New York. Her most recent solo exhibit abroad was at the Ministry of the Environment in Berlin, Germany.

Sommerhoff is affiliated with the Art Center of Northern New Jersey, SALUTE to Women in the Arts, and NAWA (National Association of Women Artists) in New York City. Her artwork is in numerous collections. Last summer Ms. Sommerhoff was the grant recipient for a public arts project, “The Doors of Roxbury” in the Catskills. For information please go to www.herratsommerhoff.com

The Clifton Arts Center Gallery is located on the grounds of the Clifton Municipal Complex, near the Well Water on Well Road. Admission fee suggestion is three dollars. For more information check the websites at: www.cliftonartscenter.org or www.cliftonnj.org. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Instagram.