New Micro-Transit Program To Assist Residents of Clifton and Passaic With Transportation

PostEagle

PostEagle November 7, 2024

November 7, 2024 Featured

Featured 0 Comments

To Improve Local Transit Options

NEW JERSEY— The City of Passaic, in partnership with the City of Clifton and Passaic County, are thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of a new micro-transit program that will bring enhanced transportation flexibility and accessibility to residents of Passaic and Clifton. This initiative, powered by TransitTech provider Via, will provide on-demand, app-based transit services that complement the County’s existing transportation network, including paratransit services for seniors and individuals with disabilities.

City of Passaic Mayor Hector C. Lora emphasized the benefits of the County MOVE Project for Passaic residents, noting the new employment opportunities and the strengthened connection between City and County services. “The City of Passaic is committed to working with Passaic County and Clifton to ensure our community members have access to safe, reliable, and convenient transportation options. This new micro-transit system reflects our joint dedication to meeting the mobility needs of our residents, expanding access to essential services, and improving quality of life,” said Mayor Lora.

Clifton Mayor Raymond Grabowski (in photo) called the micro-transit service a “fantastic opportunity” for Clifton residents. “In Clifton, our senior transport service requires residents to call days in advance. With Passaic County MOVE, it’s almost like an Uber coming to your door—a private car service that can get you where you need to go quickly.”

Eric Gardiner, of Via, highlighted the groundbreaking nature of the project, stating, “This is the first project nationally where two cities ahead of time have collaborated alongside the County to create a transit service. We’ve seen cities join existing services, but never individual municipality collaboration for a transit project.”

Innovative Transit Features

The micro-transit system, which will be operational in mid-2025, will offer a user-friendly app for on-demand rides within designated areas, including Passaic and Clifton. Unlike traditional bus routes, the service will employ smaller, accessible vehicles designed to serve areas that are harder to reach with standard buses, expanding transit options in neighborhoods previously underserved by public transit. Key features of the microtransit system include:

• On-demand, app-based booking for flexible transit scheduling

• Accessible vehicles designed to accommodate riders of all abilities

• First and last mile connectivity to major transit hubs within the service area

• Integration with existing paratransit services for more comprehensive support “Passaic County remains committed to equitable transit solutions that meet residents where they are, improving the speed and reach of our transit services,” stated John Bartlett, Director of the Passaic County Board of Commissioners.

Enhanced Support for Paratransit Services

The micro-transit initiative also enhances Passaic County’s established paratransit services, which provide essential transit options for seniors, individuals with disabilities, and those needing assistance to reach medical appointments, grocery stores, and other critical locations. By adding new routes and expanding capacity, this program will ensure Passaic’s paratransit services can support more residents effectively and reliably.

“This should be a game changer, especially for those underserved communities,” said Passaic City Council President and Assemblyman Gary Schaer, who also represents the 26th District.

City of Passaic Administrator Rick Fernandez shared his enthusiasm for the program, describing it as a key part of Passaic’s broader transportation strategy. “We’re proud of the progress within Passaic County and look forward to further expansion,” he said.

“Micro-transit exemplifies government efficiency by utilizing smaller, flexible vehicles that optimize routes, reduce costs, and adapt to community needs,” noted Assemblyman Clinton Calabrese, Chair of the Transportation Committee. “It’s a win for both the residents and the environment.”

About Passaic County Paratransit Services

Passaic County’s paratransit services are designed to help seniors, individuals with disabilities, and other residents in need access medical care, groceries, and other essential destinations. This new micro-transit program strengthens the County’s commitment to serving all residents, with transportation solutions that are both equitable and accessible.