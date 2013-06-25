CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Arts Center in partnership with The Butler Institute of American Art present Fred Staloff: Origins of a Modernist” an art exhibit collection. The exhibit is curated by artist, Gary Erbe. The exhibit visiting days open are on Thursday, March 3rd through Saturday, April 2nd, 2022.

Open to the Public: Thursdays from 10am-4pm and Saturdays from 10am- 4pm. For other days and times, appointments are requested in advance, please call 973-472-5499 or e-mail at: rcammilleri@cliftonnj.org

The Butler Institute of American Art is located in Youngstown, Ohio. It is the first museum dedicated exclusively to American art. Established by local industrialist and philanthropist Joseph G. Butler, Jr., The museum has been operating pro bono since 1919. Dedicated in 1919, the original structure is a McKim, Mead and White architectural masterpiece listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Among the extraordinary number of distinguished painters over the past two centuries in New Jersey, among them is Fred Staloff (1924-2019). His career spanned over 6 decades, and whose work represents every major art movement of the twentieth century, from American Scene Painting through Modes of Abstraction. Mathematics and science were his major interests as a high school student. He was attending the Newark College of Engineering when World War II changed his plans. He joined the army in 1943.

In 1946, with aid from the G.I. Bill, he enrolled as a student in the Newark School of Fine & Industrial Art. There he studied sculpture with Reuben Nakian and painting with Hans Weingaertner. After graduating in 1949, he went to Paris, where he studied in the Atelier of Ossip Zadkine and then at the Académie de la Grande Chaumière. It was at this time that he fortuitously met the young woman, Janette Gannat, who would become his wife and be so supportive of his artistic ambitions.

The Clifton Arts Center is following the guidelines by Centers for Disease Control(CDC). The health, safety and comfort of our visitors and staff is a priority. At any time, procedures and protocols may change.

The Arts Center is located on the grounds of the Clifton Municipal Complex, near the Well Water on Well Road. Admission fee suggestion is three dollars. For more information check the websites at: www.cliftonartscenter.org or www.cliftonnj.org. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Instagram.