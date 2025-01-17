New Appointments In Clifton

New Year, New Appointments in the City of Clifton

Clifton, NJ – On Tuesday, December 17, 2024, the Mayor and City Council of Clifton conducted live interviews at a public meeting to fill two important positions: local representative to the Passaic Valley Water Commission (PVWC) and second alternate member for the Zoning Board of Adjustment (BOA). These appointments will help shape Clifton’s future as the PVWC maintains and distributes drinking water for the region, and the BOA oversees land use by reviewing zoning ordinances, permits, and variances while resolving property use disputes and ensuring compliance with zoning laws. Candidates for both positions shared their qualifications and expressed dedication to serving the Clifton community. The City is pleased to welcome Deborah Rizzi as the local representative to the PVWC and Noel Perez as the second alternate member for the BOA.

As one of Clifton’s two representatives to the PVWC, Rizzi will serve as a four-year liaison to ensure residents’ concerns and needs are communicated effectively. Her responsibilities include supporting initiatives that enhance water quality, infrastructure, and service reliability while representing the interests of Clifton residents in PVWC’s decision-making processes.

As the second alternate member for the BOA, Perez will have the authority to vote on zoning and related matters when two regular members are absent. This two-year position allows Perez to learn the Board’s procedures and contribute to discussions while preparing to step in when needed.

About Deborah Rizzi

Deborah Rizzi is a corporate communications professional with over 30 years of experience in the water and wastewater industry. Throughout her career at SUEZ Water (now Veolia), she played a pivotal role in the company’s evolution from a local utility to a global leader in water services. Her expertise spans strategic planning, crisis management, regulatory affairs, media relations, and supporting major infrastructure projects as well as complex water systems. She retired in 2021, capping a career marked by innovation and leadership.

Beyond the corporate sector, Rizzi made contributions to healthcare, law, and education. At Children’s Hospital of NJ, she led communication initiatives during the early pediatric AIDS epidemic and worked on teams that pioneered New Jersey’s first child abuse and sexual assault

prevention programs. Her work has earned recognition from leading organizations, including the International Association of Business Communicators.

A community advocate, Rizzi holds leadership roles as Board Vice President of Greater Mental Health of New York and was formerly Board Chair of the Mental Health Association of Rockland County. Locally, she contributes to the Clifton Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and Clifton Garden Club. A graduate of Rutgers University with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications, Rizzi’s combination of professional expertise and community service makes her a highly qualified and impactful addition to the Passaic Valley Water Commission.

Rizzi emphasized the importance of ongoing efforts to enhance water services. In a statement she said, “Water is an essential service. Passaic Valley is investing millions in exciting and vital infrastructure projects. These are designed to meet increasingly stringent standards and further improve water quality and service reliability. I look forward to being part of the team and representing the Clifton community.”

About Noel Perez

Noel Perez has owned and managed Razor Sharp Cuts, a small business barber shop in Clifton, for 18 years and has worked as Sales Associate at Home Depot for nearly six years. His professional experience and deep-rooted connection to the community equip him with valuable insights as he begins his role on the Board. During the City Council meeting on December 17, 2024, Perez emphasized his commitment to supporting City growth and the importance of quality of life for residents, referencing his efforts to observe BOA meetings to gain understanding of its operations.

Perez brings a forward-thinking vision to the Board, focusing on balanced growth, neighborhood integrity, and sustainability. He aims to guide development that enhances the City’s character while preventing overdevelopment and ensuring resources are preserved. Perez plans to actively engage with BOA members, City officials, and residents to make well-informed, inclusive decisions when needed. His action plan includes communicating transparently, collaborating with stakeholders, and advocating for both environmentally friendly and resident-centric policies.

This appointment marks a historic milestone for the City of Clifton as Perez becomes the first Latino to serve on the BOA. According to the 2020 U.S. Census, Hispanic or Latinos (of any race) account for 40.0% of Clifton’s population. Appointing Perez reflects the City’s commitment to increasing representation and diversity in local government. He is committed to being a voice for underrepresented residents, community preservation, and responsible development. In a statement he said, “I firmly believe that the opinions of our residents are paramount, as they are directly affected by our decisions. I intend to be a steadfast advocate for their concerns, ensuring that the Board’s actions reflect the values and aspirations of the people who call Clifton home