On National Slam the Scam Day, March 6th, 2025, and throughout the year, we give you the tools to recognize Social Security-related scams and stop scammers from stealing your money and personal information.

Help protect your loved ones and people in your community this Slam the Scam Day by:

Learning about the latest scams. Information can empower you to quickly recognize a scam. Signs of a scam include: An unexpected problem or offer of a prize or benefit increase, Pressure to act immediately, and A request for an unusual payment like cryptocurrency, gift cards, gold bars, and wire transfers, even with the promise of keeping your money “safe.”

Reporting scams as soon as possible. Victims shouldn’t be embarrassed if they shared personal information or suffered a financial loss. We are all vulnerable.

Sharing our Scam Alert fact sheet and helping educate others about how to protect themselves.

Report Social Security-related scams to the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General (OIG).

Report A Scam: https://secure.ssa.gov/oig/scam/?utm_campaign=ocomm-scam-25&utm_content=report-a-scam&utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

– sss.gov