National Slam the Scam Day
On National Slam the Scam Day, March 6th, 2025, and throughout the year, we give you the tools to recognize Social Security-related scams and stop scammers from stealing your money and personal information.
Help protect your loved ones and people in your community this Slam the Scam Day by:
- Learning about the latest scams. Information can empower you to quickly recognize a scam. Signs of a scam include:
- An unexpected problem or offer of a prize or benefit increase,
- Pressure to act immediately, and
- A request for an unusual payment like cryptocurrency, gift cards, gold bars, and wire transfers, even with the promise of keeping your money “safe.”
- Reporting scams as soon as possible. Victims shouldn’t be embarrassed if they shared personal information or suffered a financial loss. We are all vulnerable.
- Sharing our Scam Alert fact sheet and helping educate others about how to protect themselves.
Report Social Security-related scams to the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General (OIG).
Report A Scam: https://secure.ssa.gov/oig/scam/?utm_campaign=ocomm-scam-25&utm_content=report-a-scam&utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery
– sss.gov
Leave A Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.