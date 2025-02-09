Mystic Pizza A Tangy Slice of Theatre

by James Dombrowski

Mystic Pizza playing at the impeccable Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, NJ until February 23 is a delicious slice of American romance. The movie, adapted for a stage production, hits all the chords of a musical using the lyrics and dance to tell a story. The well known tunes convey a story which will make you laugh and cry.

The million selling radio hits of the 1980’s & ‘90’s allow the audience to get to know the three female actresses and their boyfriends. You will recognize the songs and it will be hard not to sing along but, be careful not to miss the messages that these tunes are sending.

Tickets are available starting at $35. With congestion pricing in affect and tolls and parking astronomical in NYC, the Paper Mill Playhouse is a bargain.

The cast is one hundred percent Broadway and the orchestra, lighting and set design is worthy of a Tony. If you have never been to The Paper Mill, Mystic Pizza is scrumptious and worth seeing.

Photo by Talia Dombrowski