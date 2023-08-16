Musical Revue Joint Fundraiser

Clifton Arts Center, Theater League Hosts

The Theater League of Clifton and the Clifton Arts Center will host a musical revue joint fundraiser to benefit both community organizations. “A Toast to Broadway” will be held Aug. 25, 26 and 27 at the Arts Center, 900 Clifton Ave., Clifton, NJ. The Friday and Saturday performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. The Sunday matinee will start at 2 p.m.

The musical ensemble will feature vocalists Dorothy Dobkowski, Mingo Long, Kim Mesiti and Jason Tamashausky, led by musical director Jalmari Vanamo. Local audiences will recall that this same ensemble performed to rave reviews last October in shows at the Clifton Elks Lodge.

Tickets can be purchased in advance, online at https://cliftonartscenter.org/fundraisers or at the door on the day of the performance. Tickets are priced at $40 online and $45 at the door. Seating is on a first come, first serve basis (no advanced seating assignments).

Along with the music, the event will include Prosecco and light refreshments. There also will be an art display on the walls of the Arts Center—posters of Theater League of Clifton musical productions over the years.

Michael Gabriele is the producer of the event. MaryAnn Baskinger and Mark Peterson are the respective presidents of the Clifton Arts Center Inc. and the Theater League of Clifton. Roxanne Cammilleri is the director of the Clifton Arts Center.

The fundraiser is coordinated by the Clifton Arts Center Inc., the 501c3 nonprofit organization that supports the Clifton Arts Center, which opened in 2000 and is located in the City Hall municipal campus. Over the years the Arts Center has hosted numerous art exhibits and cultural events.

The Theater League of Clifton, founded in 2005, is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering an appreciation of the arts through theatrical performances, while providing quality entertainment for all ages. The Theater League welcomes volunteers in all aspects of performance and production.

Submitted by Michael Gabriele

The Theater League of Clifton and the Clifton Arts Center will host a musical revue fundraiser Aug. 25, 26 and 27 at the Arts Center. Pictured (left to right) are performers Jason Tamashausky, Dorothy Dobkowski, Mingo Long, Kim Mesiti, and Jalmari Vanamo, musical director. Tickets can be purchased online at: https://cliftonartscenter.org/fundraisers