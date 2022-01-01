Music Scholarship In Memory of Matt Grabowski Awarded

2022 Matt “Garbo” Grabowski

Music Scholarship Awarded To Liam Reilly

CLIFTON, NJ – The 2022 Matt “Garbo” Grabowski Music Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 was awarded to Clifton High School senior Liam Reilly. The scholarship was presented to Liam by Councilman Ray Grabowski and Laurie Kirwin at Clifton High School’s Senior Scholarship & Awards Program. The event was held on Wednesday, June 1st in the Clifton High School auditorium. (Pictured Liam Reilly)

The Matt “Garbo” Grabowski Music Scholarship is sponsored by The Athenia Business Association of Clifton. The ABA established this scholarship in memory of Matt Grabowski, former Clifton Councilman who passed away in 2015. The ABA and the Grabowski family wanted to continue Matt’s legacy of giving back to the community, and to perpetuate his passion for music by giving someone a helping hand in achieving their musical dreams. The scholarship was set up specifically for graduating high school students who want to pursue a career in music.

Matt’s creativity knew no limits…. he was a musician, singer and song writer, and also helped others to produce their songs. Matt, a Clifton graduate, was also known in the community for his dedication to Clifton, especially the Athenia section where he started the Athenia Business Association. He always strived to make the community better and wanted to give back to the city he loved.

For more information about the scholarship, please go to www.atheniabusiness.com or call 201-410-1686. Applications for next year’s scholarship will be available in Nove