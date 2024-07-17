Music Fundraiser for the Clifton Arts

CLIFTON, NJ – Join us at the Clifton Arts Center for a musical fundraiser to support the Arts this Thursday, July 11th, 7:00 p.m. featuring Clifton’s own Swingman and the Misfit-Mutts Band with a dessert reception compliments of JK Realty!

Tickets: $15 online – $20 at the door. www.cliftonartscenter.org

Plus, see the exhibit in the Arts Center Gallery from the Clifton Association of Artists and enjoy a view of the Sculpture Park from the Arts Center patio while you’re here.

The Clifton Arts Center is located at 900 Clifton Avenue in the City Hall Complex, Clifton, NJ.