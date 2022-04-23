Msgr. Peter J. Doody Honored

NEW JERSEY – St. Philip the Apostle Knights of Columbus Council #11671 of Clifton held its’ Annual Msgr. Peter Doody Scholarship Beefsteak Dinner on Saturday, April 23, 2022 in the auditorium of St. Philip’s Church on Valley Road in Clifton. Proceeds for the dinner go towards the benefit of St. Philip’s Prep School Scholarships. This year’s honoree was Msgr. Doody; he is celebrating 50+ years in the Priesthood.

In photo: SCHOLARSHIP COMMITTEE: Jack Houston, Don DeLuca, Fr. Peter Doody (for whom the scholarship is named), John Sadvary, Ray Lill, Anthony Miragliotta. (Not pictured but a committee member Tom Mullen)

In photo on right: Councilman Ray Grabowski

(standing) with family and friends.

MSGR. PETER J. DOODY:

Pastor emeritus of Annunciation Parish in Wayne, Msgr. Doody, a native of Jersey City, completed his priesthood studies at Christ the King Seminary, East Aurora, N.Y. He was ordained to the priesthood on May 29, 1971 in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson. His first assignment was at St. Virgil, Morris Plains, and he also taught at Morris Catholic High School, Denville, for two years. He also served as the chaplain of the volunteer fire department and first aid squad there. His next assignment was as parochial vicar at Our Lady of Consolation, Wayne, where he served from 1976 to 1982. He was appointed as the first pastor of St. Luke, Long Valley, and during his tenure, oversaw the building of a church, rectory, and parish center. In 1993, he was named as pastor of St. Philip the Apostle, Clifton. His priestly ministry included the Priests’ Personnel Board, diocesan Presbyteral Council, assistant director of diocesan vocations office, member of ministry to priests’ program and a founder of the Passaic County Interfaith Hospitality Network, which provided temporary shelter to homeless families. In 2004, Bishop Serratelli named him to the newly-created diocesan post of minister to priests. In 2007, he was named pastor of Annunciation, Wayne. He retired from active ministry in 2018.