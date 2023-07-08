Movies & Concerts In Bergen County

PostEagle

PostEagle June 28, 2023

June 28, 2023 Articles

Articles 0 Comments

Five County Park System sites to host free movies and concerts this summer beginning on July 6

HACKENSACK, N.J. – County Executive Jim Tedesco and the Board of County Commissioners announce the return of the Bergen County Movies and Music in the Park Summer Series. The series will feature 26 events at five locations across Bergen County beginning on July 6. All concerts and movies are free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets for viewing.

Four of the summer concerts will be held, in partnership with the Borough of North Arlington, at The Stage at Riverside County Park–South, the BRAND NEW community performance space.

Movie Schedule (All movies start at sunset, approximately 8:30pm)

Van Saun County Park – 216 Forest Avenue, Paramus

Friday, July 14 – Marcel: The Shell with Shoes On (Rated PG)

Friday, July 21 – Vivo (Rated PG)

Friday, July 28 – DC League of Super-Pets (Rated PG)

Friday, August 4 – The Bad Guys (Rated PG)

Wednesday, August 9 – Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Rated PG-13)

Friday, August 11 – Strange World (Rated PG)

Wednesday, August 16 – Top Gun: Maverick (Rated PG-13)

Friday, August 18 – Turning Red (Rated PG)

Wednesday, August 23 – The Woman King (Rated PG-13)

Friday, August 25 – Space Jam: A New Legacy (Rated PG)

Darlington Lake – 600 Darlington Ave, Mahwah

Wednesday, July 12 – Where the Crawdads Sing (Rated PG-13)

Wednesday, July 19 – Jungle Cruise (Rated PG-13)

Riverside County Park–South – 516 River Road, North Arlington

Wednesday, July 26 – Black Adam (Rated PG-13)

Wednesday, August 2 – Jurassic World Dominion (Rated PG-13)

Concert Schedule

The Amphitheater at Overpeck County Park – 199 Challenger Road, Ridgefield Park

Thursday, July 20, 7:00pm – Mushmouth (Biggest Hits of the ‘70s, ‘80s, & ‘90s)

Thursday, July 27, 7:00pm – David Cedeño & His Orchestra (Variety of Latin Music)

Thursday, August 3, 7:00pm – The Chiclettes (Tribute to Decades of Female Artists)

Thursday, August 10, 7:00pm – Here’s Elton (Tribute to Elton John)

The Stage at Riverside County Park–South – 453 River Road, North Arlington

Thursday, July 6, 7:00pm – The Launch (Tribute to Boston, Styx, & Queen)

Tuesday, July 11, 7:00pm – Stan Zizka’s Del Satins (Doo-Wop)

Tuesday, July 25, 7:00pm – Let’s Groove Tonight (Tribute to Earth, Wind, & Fire)

Tuesday, August 8, 7:00pm – The Ronald Reagans: Big ‘80s Show (Biggest Hits of the ‘80s)

Music at the Barn – Wortendyke Barn Museum, 13 Pascack Road, Park Ridge

Sunday, July 30, 4:00pm – Dean Shot & His Dynamic Band (Jump Blues)

Sunday, August 27, 4:00pm – Matt Chertkoff Trio & Houston Person (Jazz)

Sunday, September 17, 4:00pm – Crash Gordon & Debra Dynamite with Dave Del Monte (Rockabilly)

Sunday, October 24, 1:00pm – The Cider Barn Band (13th Annual Bluegrass & Cider)

All events are weather permitting. To keep up with the latest updates visit www.co.bergen.nj.us or follow the Bergen County Parks System on social media:

The Bergen County Parks Department is dedicated to providing recreation opportunities for all, preserving open space, enhancing environmental health, and protecting significant cultural and historic sites for current and future generations.