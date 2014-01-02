Month of April

Felician University Holds Undergraduate Research Conference

RUTHERFORD, NJ – Felician University is proud to announce the launch of a “Transformational” undergraduate research conference to be held on Saturday, April 9, from 10am to 2pm, in the Goya Dining Hall on the Lodi campus. In addition to Felician students, the conference is open to all college students in the tri-state area. The purpose of this new academic event is to bring together undergraduate students, faculty, and staff to advance the vision of a more just and equitable society.

The theme of the conference is Transformational Research, inspired by the 2015 Papal Encyclical, Laudato Si, of Pope Francis. The conference is dedicated to promoting undergraduate research, scholarship, and creative activity in all fields of study that relate to what Associate Dean of Humanities Dr. Lavina Sequeira calls, “caring for our common home.” Ingrid Dul, Interim Executive Director of Mission Integration, says the conference “will be a wonderful opportunity to meet like-minded peers and faculty mentors from the tri-state area who are working in similar fields, learn about scholarship in fields very different from your own and develop presentation skills.”

It is anticipated that undergraduate students will engage in dialogue on a wide range of issues facing society today, along with ways to address those challenges constructively through their Arts, Humanities, STEM, Business, and Behavioral Sciences research. Various concerns such as access to healthcare, care for the environment, the ecological economy, community resilience, and empowerment will be represented. “I really wanted to tie this to Felician University’s mission and show how research and academia promotes transformation world-wide,” said Ms. Dul.