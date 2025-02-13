Mieczyslaw Weinberg’s World In Music and Words

February 12, 2025

NEW YORK CITY – The Kosciuszko Foundation, in collaboration with the Polish Cultural Institute New York, the New York City Opera, and the National Institute of Music and Dance, cordially invites you to

Interwoven Melodies: Mieczysław Weinberg’s World in Music and Words

Thursday, February 20, 2025, 7:30 PM

The Kosciuszko Foundation: 15 E 65th Street, New York, NY 10065

An evening celebrating the life and body of works of the composer Mieczysław Weinberg. This event blends a captivating recital with an insightful lecture, exploring Weinberg’s musical legacy and the historical context that shaped his compositions.

FEATURING:

Kristina Reiko Cooper, cello

Noreen Cassidy-Polera, piano

Grzegorz Mania, piano

Andrzej Ciepliński, clarinet (KF scholar 2024/2025)

Bret Werb, musicologist at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum

PROGRAM – Mieczysław Weinberg:

Sonatina for Piano, Op. 49

Sonata for Clarinet and Piano, Op. 28

Fantasy for Cello and Orchestra, Op. 52 – arr. for cello and piano

This special event serves as a preview of the forthcoming concert “Music of Survival: Works by Weinberg, Korngold, and Rovner,” to be held on February 24th at the Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall .

A reception will follow the presentation. The event is by invitation only. Space is limited. Registration is required. In place of admission, a donation to the Kosciuszko Foundation is appreciated.

Click here to RSVP

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/interwoven-melodies-mieczyslaw-weinbergs-world-in-music-and-words-tickets-1221447374979?aff=oddtdtcreator