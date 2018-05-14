May & June Events

NJ Botanical Garden Events –May 2022
NEW JERSEY – NJBG welcomes spring with poetry, wonderful garden walks, Earth Day celebrations, and a giant Plant Sale that has everything you need for your garden. It’s a great season to visit and play at NJBG! The New Jersey State Botanical Garden is open every day, and garden admission is always free. Parking is also free in the winter, spring and fall. NJBG/Skylands is located on Morris Road in Ringwood, New Jersey. For more information, please call 973-962-9534 or visit njbg.org.
May 1 (Su) 11a–3p Skylands Manor Tours
NJBG volunteer docents lead visitors on a tour of the architecture and history of Skylands Manor. Fee: $10 adults; $7 seniors (65+) and students 6-18; under 6 free.
May 7 (Sa) 1p Spring Wildflower Walk
Join Darlene Nowak in checking out the many delightful spring bloomers in the woodlands of the Wildflower Garden! Wear sturdy shoes, meet at the Carriage House. Rain date: May 14, 1p. $5 fee; children under 12 free.
May 7-8 (Sa-Su) 12n–4p Lilac Garden Splendor
The Lilac Garden is a large collection of these sweet-scented and prolific spring beauties, in the peak of bloom this time of year. Members of NJBG’s Lilac team will be in this part of the Garden to answer any questions you might have. Free, donations welcome.
May 15 (Su) 1p Family Woodland Hike
An easy, child-friendly hike in the Garden’s woodlands, where you’ll learn a bit about the plants, animals and geology around you in a hike designed to fit the group. Smaller children may need to be carried. Wear sturdy shoes, meet at the Carriage House Visitor Center. Rain cancels. FREE, donations welcome.
May 21 (Sa) 10a Spring Wildflower Walk
Join Darlene Nowak in checking out the many delightful spring bloomers in the woodlands of the Wildflower Garden! Wear sturdy shoes, meet at the Carriage House. Rain cancels. $5 fee; children under 12 free.
Fish & Chips Dinner
CLIFTON, NJ – The Allwood Community Church will hold a “Fish and Chips Dinner” Fundraiser on Sunday, May 22, 2022 from 1-3 p.m. at the Allwood Community Church, 100 Chelsea Rd., Clifton. OUTDOOR / TAKE OUT ONLY! Catered by Tastefully British. Meal includes fish (chicken available upon request), chips (french fries), coleslaw and a pre-packaged dessert. Walk-ins are welcome but pre-ordered and pre-paid meals are strongly advised. For more information or questions, please call 973-777-6360.
Philadelphia Flower Show “In Full Bloom”
Join the Clifton Recreation Department on Saturday, June 11, 2022 for a trip to see the region’s most looked to gardening attraction at FDR Park in Philadelphia. For the second year, taking place outdoors all are welcome on a journey to explore the restorative healing power of nature and plants while experiencing all that gardening offers to improve our lives. The 2022 Philadelphia Flower Show theme “In Full Bloom” connotes good health, positive well-being, and a passion for life that culminates in a gorgeous and colorful spectacle. Visitors will encounter gardens at the peak of seasonal perfection and beauty that will inspire everyone to plan for a better tomorrow. The cost is $58.00 per person, which includes transportation and entrance into the flower show. Meals are not included and are on the participant’s own time during the day. Participants under 17 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. The bus departs from and returns to Clifton City Hall (900 Clifton Ave., Clifton, NJ) at the Lester Herrschaft Center (Senior Center) parking lot located at Linzenbold Drive and Dog Pound Road. Participants must arrive by 8:45 a.m. sharp at the Senior Center and will return approximately 6:00 p.m. Participants will be transported by charter bus. Seating is limited. Register online or at the Recreation Office on the 2nd floor of City Hall. Online registration ends on 6/9/22 or earlier if the bus has filled.
