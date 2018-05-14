May & June Events

NJ Botanical Garden Events –May 2022

May 1 (Su) 11a–3p Skylands Manor Tours NEW JERSEY – NJBG welcomes spring with poetry, wonderful garden walks, Earth Day celebrations, and a giant Plant Sale that has everything you need for your garden. It’s a great season to visit and play at NJBG! The New Jersey State Botanical Garden is open every day, and garden admission is always free. Parking is also free in the winter, spring and fall. NJBG/Skylands is located on Morris Road in Ringwood, New Jersey. For more information, please call 973-962-9534 or visit njbg.org

NJBG volunteer docents lead visitors on a tour of the architecture and history of Skylands Manor. Fee: $10 adults; $7 seniors (65+) and students 6-18; under 6 free.

May 7 (Sa) 1p Spring Wildflower Walk

Join Darlene Nowak in checking out the many delightful spring bloomers in the woodlands of the Wildflower Garden! Wear sturdy shoes, meet at the Carriage House. Rain date: May 14, 1p. $5 fee; children under 12 free.

May 7-8 (Sa-Su) 12n–4p Lilac Garden Splendor

The Lilac Garden is a large collection of these sweet-scented and prolific spring beauties, in the peak of bloom this time of year. Members of NJBG’s Lilac team will be in this part of the Garden to answer any questions you might have. Free, donations welcome.

May 15 (Su) 1p Family Woodland Hike

An easy, child-friendly hike in the Garden’s woodlands, where you’ll learn a bit about the plants, animals and geology around you in a hike designed to fit the group. Smaller children may need to be carried. Wear sturdy shoes, meet at the Carriage House Visitor Center. Rain cancels. FREE, donations welcome.

May 21 (Sa) 10a Spring Wildflower Walk

Join Darlene Nowak in checking out the many delightful spring bloomers in the woodlands of the Wildflower Garden! Wear sturdy shoes, meet at the Carriage House. Rain cancels. $5 fee; children under 12 free.

Fish & Chips Dinner

CLIFTON, NJ – The Allwood Community Church will hold a “Fish and Chips Dinner” Fundraiser on Sunday, May 22, 2022 from 1-3 p.m. at the Allwood Community Church, 100 Chelsea Rd., Clifton. OUTDOOR / TAKE OUT ONLY! Catered by Tastefully British. Meal includes fish (chicken available upon request), chips (french fries), coleslaw and a pre-packaged dessert. Walk-ins are welcome but pre-ordered and pre-paid meals are strongly advised. For more information or questions, please call 973-777-6360.