May 3rd: Polish Constitution Day

The Polish Constitution of May 3, 1791

THE FIRST TWO CONSTITUTIONS

Witold J. Lukaszewski

Professor Emeritus of Department of Political Science,

Sam Houston State University, Huntsville, Texas

This year we celebrate 233rd and 231st anniversaries of the first two written constitutions in world history: the US Constitution of 1789 and the Polish Constitution of 1791. The US Constitution is the first written constitution in the world; the Polish May 3, 1791, Constitution is the first written constitution in Europe, and second oldest in the world. Although the two constitutions emerged in very different domestic, international and geographic circumstances there are some interesting similarities between them. Both were written in response to the malfunctioning of their respective states: in the American case it was to achieve a “more perfect union” among the confederated states, and in the Polish case the reasons were to bring under control regional Lords and discipline the anarchical use of the “liberum veto” by the local petty nobility; in both cases the constitution bestowed citizenship rights, although still in unequal measures, on all members of their respective societies; in both cases the major impulse for the reforms were threats to national security coming from abroad; and, finally, in both cases the initiators of the constitutional reforms was the respective elite in both countries.

However, we need to remember that Poland’s constitutional tradition, i.e., the struggles of subjects to limit arbitrary powers of kings and to obtain justice, reaches times before the emergence of the United States as an independent country, and even before the discovery of America. For example, the Charter of Koszyce of 1374 obligated the king to consult local Seymiks (Diets) before levying new taxes; the establishment of the principle of NEMINEM CAPTIVABIMUS (Polish Habeas Corpus) of 1430-1433 protected nobility from arbitrary arrest or expropriation; NIHIL NOVI (the well-known Polish “nic o nas bez nas”) of 1505 prohibited introduction of new laws without the consent of the country’s Chamber of Deputies and Senate.

Finally, we need to take a brief look at what we can call triumph and tragedy, and triumph again, of Poland’s 3rd of May, 1791, Constitution. Its triumph was that in that moment of Europe’s history, when all the surrounding countries were moving toward strong, centralized authoritarian monarchies, Poland was granting all its classes full protection of the law: nobility remained dominant, towns people were given full citizenship and the right of political participation, the peasants were granted full protection of the law, and the king was denied all legislative power.

The tragedy of the Polish May 3 Constitution was that it did not have the time needed for these farsighted reforms to take root. The three surrounding monarchies (Russia, Prussia, and Austria), felt threatened by these “subversive” democratic ideas and attacked and eventually conquered Poland. The ultimate triumph is that, with the exception of England’s Magna Carta of 1215, Poland’s constitutionalism can claim to be the oldest in Europe and that its principles have in the end prevailed. Those in the West who say that Poland is a young and inexperienced democracy need to review some facts which they should have learned in history classes.

PREAMBLE TO THE CONSTITUTION

MAY 3, 1791

In the preamble to the Constitution, the authors prominently refer to Poland’s domestic and international environments which persuaded them to establish this fundamental document. Then they continue, “prizing more than life…the existence, external independence, and internal liberty of the nation…[and] for the sake of public good, for securing our liberty, and maintaining our kingdom and our possessions… [and] exert our natural rights…we do solemnly establish the present Constitution…”

Article I

The Dominant National Religion

“The Holy Roman-Catholic Faith, with all its privileges and immunities, shall be the dominant religion. …but as the same holy religion commands us to love our neighbors, we therefore owe to all people of whatever persuasion, peace in matters of faith, and the protection of government,…freedom and liberty, according to the laws of the country…” PHOTO: Ustawa Rządowa – Government Act – 1st Page First Page of the Constitution of May 3 Image from: www.polishfoodutica.com/polishconstitution-day-may-3rd.html

Article II

Nobility, or the Equestrian Order

Revering the memory of our ancestors with gratitude as the first founders of our liberties, it is but just to acknowledge…that all the preeminence and prerogatives of liberty…should be insured to this order…”

Article III

Towns and Citizens

Before the establishment of the Constitution, there had been certain cities, towns, and areas that had been erected with special rights and considerations. This article states that these areas would maintain their status and be protected by the state.

Article IV

Peasants and Villagers

Historically, the European social structure was broadly built around those who owned the land and those who merely worked the land. To protect the latter, “… from whose hands flows the source of our riches,…” from arbitrary treatment by the former, “…we publish and proclaim a perfect and entire liberty to all people…” Articles III and IV of the Constitution assure equality to these two broad classes and seek to protect all peoples, no matter what your status is in the social structure.

Article V

Form of Government, or the Definition of Public Powers

As does the Constitution of the United States, this Article establishes the three branches of government: legislative, executive, and judicial that their powers are derived from the will of the people.

Article VI

The Diet, or the Legislative Power

The legislative branch was to be composed of two Houses: the House of Deputies and the Senate, the latter to be presided over by the King (In the US, the Vice President presides over Senate deliberations). The House of Deputies was to be “… representative and central point of supreme national authority…” where all laws initiated and decided first. The Senate, like the British House of Lords, was to consist of the most prominent secular and religious individuals in the country.

Article VII

Executive Power

The King, the Chief Executive of the state, was to be assisted by an Inspection Council designed to ensure that all enacted laws would be duly implemented.

Article VIII

Judicial Power

The Judicial Power was to be separate and independent from the Legislative and the Executive branches. The framers of the Constitution also provided for the establishment of the country’s court system and its proper jurisdictions.

Article IX

Regency

In cases of death or disability of the King, the role of Regent (similar to our Vice President) would be exercised the Queen or the Catholic Primate of the Kingdom.

Article XI

National Force, or the Army

“The nation is bound to preserve its possessions against invasion; therefore all inhabitants are natural defenders of their country and its liberties.” The framers thus provided legal basis for the establishment of the national defense force and, by implication, universal military service.

