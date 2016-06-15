March / April Events

Jigsaw Puzzle Contest

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Recreation Department will be running a Jigsaw Puzzle Contest on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the contest runs from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the Community Recreation Center-1232 Main Ave. How fast can you and 4 friends or family members complete a 300 or 500 piece puzzle? Teams will be divided into two categories, Teens/Adults (will complete a 500 piece puzzle – teams consist of 3 or more individuals ages 13 & up) and Families (will complete a 300 piece puzzle – teams consist of 2 adults/teens and up to 3 children 12 & under). If no one completes the puzzle in the time allotted, the teams with the most complete puzzle will win 1st, 2nd and 3rd place for each category. There will be no registration at the door and space is limited, so please pre-register your team (team captain only) either online at www.cliftonrec.com by March 14, 2022 (while space is available) or at the Recreation Office on the 2nd floor of City Hall, 900 Clifton Avenue. Soda and juice will be provided, but please bring your own snacks. Participants and staff will be required to wear a face covering at the event except for eating and drinking, until health restrictions have been revised. The cost is $5.00 per team. For additional information, visit our website listed above or call (973) 470-5956.

Ocean County Library’s Sparks Reading Club Toiletry Drive

Will Help Children in Need

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Members of the Ocean County Library’s Department of Homebound and Volunteer Services ask for your help as they collect donated toiletry items for Ocean County children in need, March 1 through March 31. The Library is teaming up with county organizations that distribute items to children in need. Collection centers will be in the Toms River, Manchester, Jackson, Point Pleasant Borough, Lacey and Brick Branches. The most-needed items include unopened toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, hand sanitizer, deodorants, shampoo, hair conditioner, hair brushes, combs, socks, and feminine hygiene products.No donation is too small, and each makes a big difference in a child’s life. Keep up with Library programs and events at www.theoceancountylibrary.org, and on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Spotify, and Pinterest.

Two Ocean County Library Branches to Feature

Brain Wash Game Show’s “Fast and Victorious Games”

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Ocean County Library is pleased to present Brain Wash Game Show’s “The Fast and Victorious Games” in two branches during March: The Stafford Branch, 6 PM Thursday, March 3, and the Manchester Branch, 6 PM Monday, March 14. Attendees will be the stars of Eric and Bonnie Dasher’s fast-paced, side-splitting productions, with dazzling lighting, sound effects, digital scoring, video projections, and all the energy that televised game shows contain. Contestants will play as many as 10 different games in each production, including familiar game shows, survey games, speed trivia and more. Eric Dasher has brought his game-show excitement to live and virtual audiences throughout the US and Mexico. Bonnie Dasher, a public-school special education teacher, keeps the action rolling and ensures content quality. Registration at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events is required to attend either of these free presentations. Keep up with Library programs and events at www.theoceancountylibrary.org, and on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Spotify, and Pinterest.

Bunny Bash

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Recreation Department and the Clifton Board of Recreation are proud to announce that the Bunny Bash will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 (this event will take place rain or shine. If inclement weather is expected, the event will be altered into a drive-through Bunny Trail (location to be determined) from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Nash Park on Lexington Avenue across from the Hot Grill. You can call the weather hotline at (973) 470-5680 after 6:30 a.m. for updates on day of the event. Participants can begin their morning by purchasing breakfast at the Hot Grill between 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. and while there, Mr. Bunny will come around to say hello. There will be an egg-cellent selection of free activities and fun for children ages 3-12 following the breakfast.

Head over to the Bunny Bash beginning 9:30 a.m. Activities will include Mrs. Bunny’s Playstation featuring a variety of games and fun such as tattoos, bunny basketball, carrot toss, ring around the bunny, the bunny launch, egg golf, the egg run (for children ages 3-12 only. Participants may visit this station only once and must be able to participate without parental assistance/accompaniment), face painting at the Bunny Beauty Shop and rides including the Bunny Train and Bunny Bounce House. There will not be a traditional Egg Hunt at this event.

Bring your cameras and visit with Mr. Bunny at his Bunny Hut in the playground area to take a photo. All participants will receive a special treat for visiting. Pets are welcomed to take a photo with Mr. Bunny as well and will receive a special treat for visiting. All pets visiting must be licensed with the City of Clifton and be able to interact calmly with other animals and people. Participants may only visit this station once. Children ages 8-12 can enter the “Bunny Hop” to see how many times they can hop on a pogo stick for a maximum of 5 minutes. The highest scoring boy and girl in each age group will win a prize (you must use the pogo stick provided by the Recreation Department, no exceptions). Contest will run from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. and contestants should return at 11 a.m. on the basketball court for results. Participants may only enter the bunny hop contest once.

Be the grandest lady or gentleman when you present your hand-made Easter Bonnet, with all the thrills upon it, at our Easter Bonnet Parade and Contest. Register your hat at the event inside the playground area by the fieldhouse. All entries must be registered by 10:15 a.m. Once registered, parade and judging will be led by Mrs. Bunny. Meet at the front entrance of the playground at 10:30 a.m. wearing your Easter Bonnet. Prizes will be awarded for various categories such as funniest, most artistic and most creative. The contest is open to children and adults. All participants will receive a small gift.

If you would like any more information or would like to volunteer for the Bunny Bash please feel free to visit our website at www.cliftonrec.com or call the Clifton Recreation Department at (973) 470-5956. “Hop” to see you there!

Spring Community Resource Expo In Clifton

CLIFTON, NJ – Power of One and Boys and Girls Club of Clifton invites you to attend the Spring Community Resource Expo at the Boys and Girls Club of Clifton, 181 Colfax Avenue on Sunday, April 24, at 1pm-4pm and Monday, April 25, 11 am-1 pm. Free admission. Everyone in the family is welcome. Free giveaways, lots of helpful information, free health screenings, services, and activities. The Community Resource Expo is a collaboration of local organizations and services available to the Clifton area and is geared towards families, individuals, and senior citizens. Whether it is education, childcare options, social services, mental health, financial literacy, immigration, caseworkers, housing, employment opportunities, children’s activities, camps, sensory-friendly events, or a business with offerings for the disability, senior citizens, and veterans. If you or someone you know would be interested in having a table at the Community Resource Expo please email kim@powerofoneccom.org re: Resource Expo, or call Kim Castellano at 201-328-2326 to register your organization. Come connect with local resources, receive free health screenings, social services and so much more!