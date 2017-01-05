Manicurist Needed

Mailing Address:
Post Eagle
c/o Christine Witmyer
800 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
Voice: (201) 410-1686
Email: posteagle@aol.com
20 Million Strong…and growing!!! The number of Polish-Americans residing in the U.S. has skyrocketed to a whopping 20+ million. As such, the Polonia community represents a highly affluent and influential market of decision makers that are ready, willing and able to purchase your goods and services. Doctors, lawyers, civic leaders, clergy, educators, and entertainers; we are found in every walk of life.
© 2022 Posteaglenewspaper.com. All Rights Reserved.