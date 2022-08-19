Major Historical Artifacts Donated To PMA

ILLINOIS – On Friday, August 19, 2022, the Polish Museum of America received a historical donation from Elizabeth Jachimowicz Fanuzzi. Among other items, the donation included three maps: “Polonia Regnum et Silesia Ducatus” by Willem Janszoon Blaeu, c. 1640s; “De regno & tota regione Poloniae” by Sebastian Munster, c. 1560s; and “Europae Tabula VIII” Della Geografia di Tolomeo. Libro Terzo, 1599; as well as leaf from a 14th century breviary.
Mrs. Jachimowicz Fanuzzi also brought a selection of items relating to her family, with additional materials, such as personal papers and family photographs, to be donated in the near future.
Thank you to Mrs. Jachimowicz Fanuzzi for this meaningful donation and support of the PMA!
W piątek 19 sierpnia 2022 r. Muzeum Polskie w Ameryce otrzymało historyczną darowiznę od Elżbiety Jachimowicz Fanuzzi. W ramach darowizny znalazły się m.in. trzy mapy: “Polonia Regnum et Silesia Ducatus” Willema Janszoon Blaeu, ok. 1930 r. 1640; “De regno & tota regione Poloniae” Sebastiana Munstera 1560; oraz „Europae Tabula VIII” Della Geografia di Tolomeo. Libro Terzo, 1599; a także karta z XIV-wiecznego brewiarza.
Pani Elżbieta Jachimowicz Fanuzzi przekazała także MPA wybór archiwaliów związanych z rodziną, a w najbliższym czasie zostaną przekazane dodatkowe materiały, takie jak osobiste dokumenty i rodzinne fotografie.
Dziękujęmu Pani Elżbiecie Jachimowicz Fanuzzi za tę wspaniałą darowiznę i wsparcie PMA!