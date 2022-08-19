Major Historical Artifacts Donated To PMA

ILLINOIS – On Friday, August 19, 2022, the Polish Museum of America received a historical donation from Elizabeth Jachimowicz Fanuzzi. Among other items, the donation included three maps: “Polonia Regnum et Silesia Ducatus” by Willem Janszoon Blaeu, c. 1640s; “De regno & tota regione Poloniae” by Sebastian Munster, c. 1560s; and “Europae Tabula VIII” Della Geografia di Tolomeo. Libro Terzo, 1599; as well as leaf from a 14th century breviary.

Mrs. Jachimowicz Fanuzzi also brought a selection of items relating to her family, with additional materials, such as personal papers and family photographs, to be donated in the near future.

Thank you to Mrs. Jachimowicz Fanuzzi for this meaningful donation and support of the PMA!