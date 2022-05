CLIFTON, NJ – Come one, come all! The FRIENDS of the Clifton Public Main Library, 292 Piaget Ave, proudly presents: Mike Luipersbeck & The All Star Trio SPRING CONCERT. The date is Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 2:00 PM. This is a FREE event and children 10 years and older accompanied by an adult are welcome. Any questions please call the library, 973-772-5500. Hope to see you there.